25 Gorgeously Ethereal Bridal Hair Accessories That Don’t Involve a Veil

After you’ve finally found the perfect dress (or jumpsuit, or skirt and top, or whatever), accessorizing with shoes, jewelry, and hair accessories is what truly completes your wedding look. Though they might seem like small details small details, they each add special touches to the wedding ensemble that you’ll come to remember for the rest of your life.

If you’re not the veil type, there are plenty of ways to make your hair and head look extra-fancy (aside from whatever hairstyle you’ve got planned). In fact, there are almost too many options when it comes to headbands, barrettes, combs, and other sparkly accoutrements. It can be fun to shop around, but also a bit overwhelming, especially considering all the other details you’re responsible for coordinating. All that aside, we promise you’ll be so happy you picked out a romantic hair accessory to add even more specialness to your big day.

Ahead, check out our favorite inspiration and shopping picks for gorgeous bridal hair accessories.