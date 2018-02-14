StyleCaster
25 Gorgeously Ethereal Bridal Hair Accessories That Don’t Involve a Veil

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Stylish Modern Bridal Headpieces & Hair Accessories
Photo: Jennifer Behr

After you’ve finally found the perfect dress (or jumpsuit, or skirt and top, or whatever), accessorizing with shoes, jewelry, and hair accessories is what truly completes your wedding look. Though they might seem like small details small details, they each add special touches to the wedding ensemble that you’ll come to remember for the rest of your life.

If you’re not the veil type, there are plenty of ways to make your hair and head look extra-fancy (aside from whatever hairstyle you’ve got planned). In fact, there are almost too many options when it comes to headbands, barrettes, combs, and other sparkly accoutrements. It can be fun to shop around, but also a bit overwhelming, especially considering all the other details you’re responsible for coordinating. All that aside, we promise you’ll be so happy you picked out a romantic hair accessory to add even more specialness to your big day.

Ahead, check out our favorite inspiration and shopping picks for gorgeous bridal hair accessories.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Bridal Hair Accessories

Deepa Gurnani Lina Crystal Headband, $190 at Shopbop

Arielle Doneson Photography

STYLECASTER | Bridal Hair Accessories

Aaliya Comb, $425 at Jennifer Behr

KT Merry

Rosales Halo, $160 at BHLDN

STYLECASTER | Bridal Hair Accessories

Cassiopia Bandeaux, $398 at Jennifer Behr

Krista A Jones Photography

Sarah Kate Photo

Gold Leaf Bridal Hair Comb, $101 at Etsy

Tenth & Grace

STYLECASTER | Bridal Hair Accessories

Layla Bobby Pin, $182 at Jennifer Behr

Brianna Wilbur Photography

Arabella Jeweled Halo and Sash, $260 at Nordstrom

Danielle Coons

Rhythm Photography

Marice Circlet, $240 at BHLDN

CLY By Matthew

Michael & Carina Photographers

Crystal and Pearl Hair Vine, $31 at Etsy

Sarah Houston Photography

The Cablook Foto Lab

Bridal Hair Comb, $20 at Etsy

Mint Photography

Elizabeth Fogarty Photography

Luella Czech Crystal & Freshwater Pearl Clip, $170 at Nordstrom

