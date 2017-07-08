11 Wedding Gift Ideas the Newlyweds Will Love

Whether it’s your childhood best friend, a cousin, or your friend from college, trying to think the perfect wedding gift idea can be difficult—especially if you’re not in a position to give cold, hard cash. Not only do you have to try to match their style, but you also have to make it special enough that they’ll remember it among all the other gifts—and if they didn’t bother registering, wracking your brain for a solid gift idea that isn’t money can be tough.

Not to worry: From personalized wall art to chic pots and pans, there are a ton of amazing wedding gift ideas on the web that you, the newlyweds, and your wallet will love. See them all ahead.