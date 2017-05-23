Cool Wedding Favor Ideas You Can DIY in 3 Steps or Less

Let’s be real: A wedding is no inexpensive venture—so if there’s something we can make ourselves to cut expenses, we’re totally on it. DIY wedding favors are kinda perfect.

At first, it might seem like a good idea to send everyone home with fancy trinkets bearing your new initials. However—in honesty—your wedding day was the best, but no one needs to be reminded of it every day afterwards. Instead, your favors should be small, light, and inexpensive. Read: Something your guests can get rid off eventually without feeling guilty.

That’s where these budget-friendly, easy, lighthearted DIY wedding favors come in. From cute bags of candy to floral favors, here are seven ideas your guests will actually want to take home.

Photo: Art Social

1. DIY flower favors inspired by Art Social

You’ll need:

Flowers

Brown paper

Twine or string

Gift tags

Ziplock bags

Paper towels

Scissors

Clear tape

Step one: Roll a sheet of brown paper into a cone, big enough to fit your chosen flowers. Secure with clear or washi tape and repeat for each favor.

Step two: Wrap the cone with twine and add a gift tag to one end. Tie the ends in a bow.

Step three: Cut the flowers into the size you want. To keep the flowers alive and fresh, wet a sheet of paper towel, wrap it around the base of the flower’s stem, and place in a zip-top bag. Place the flower into the cone, and you’re done.



Photo: Sweetwater Portraits

2. Personalized drink favors

You’ll need:

Can drinks of your choice

Straws

Thank you stickers or gift tags

White ribbon

Step one: Perhaps the easiest DIY favor of all time, simply attach the thank you tag or sticker to the straw, and fasten the straw to the can using the ribbon, tied with a bow.

Photo: Bespoke Bride

3. Matchbox favors inspired by Bespoke Bride

You’ll need:

Printed “perfect match” template (available for free download)

Match boxes

Scissors

Tape

Step one: Cut out around the stencil of one of the match box wrappers you downloaded and printed earlier.

Step two: Position the wrapper around your matchbox, fold it underneath the box and tape the one side in place.

Step three: Bring the other side under and tape on top using a thin piece of tape or secure with glue. Repeat for the rest of your favors.

Photo: Something Turquoise

4. DIY coffee sleeve favors inspired by Something Turquoise

You’ll need:

Lifestyle Crafts Evolution Machine

Lifestyle Crafts drink sleeve template

Cardstock (cut to 6″ wide and at least 10″ long)

Coffee cups (try these color ones at Party City)

Sharpie, stamps, print outs, or whatever you want to decorate the cup with

Step one: Start by cutting your drink sleeves with the machine using your choice of cardstock on top of the drink sleeve cutting die.

Step two: Decorate as you wish—check out these ideas for some inspiration.

Photo: Design Eat Repeat

5. Printable beach ball party favors inspired by Design Eat Repeat

You’ll need:

Printed beach ball template printed on cardstock paper (available for free download)

Candy

Scissors/knife

Tape

Step one: Print the template onto cardstock paper and cut out the templates.

Step two: Fill the “beach balls” with bags of candy and tape shut.



Photo: Wedding Chicks

6. Glitter champagne bottles inspired by Wedding Chicks

You’ll need:

Mini bottles of champagne or sparkling wine

Straws

Ribbon

Latex gloves

Craft glitter

Drop cloth or an old sheet

Step one: Put down your drop cloth in a well-ventilated area and wear the latex gloves. Spray the portion of the bottle facing you with the adhesive, leaving the top third of the bottle free (so you can pop the champagne!). Sprinkle glitter over the adhesive.

Step two: Repeat spraying the adhesive on the back of the bottle and cover with glitter. Doing this in stages will make sure the adhesive stays sticky long enough for the glitter to attach. Repeat until the bottom two-thirds of the bottle are completely covered in glitter.

Step three: Once the glitter has dried, attach a straw to the top of each bottle using a ribbon.

Photo: Sarah Hearts

7. Succulent wedding favors inspired by Sarah Hearts

You’ll need:

Miniature succulents

Miniature terracotta pots

Acrylic spray paint in the color or metallic of your choice.

Latex gloves

Drop sheet

Polka dot stickers

Step one: Using the drop sheet and wearing the latex gloves, spray paint your terracotta pots in a well-ventilated area.

Step two: Once the paint has dried, stick on the large, polka dot stickers as you like.

Step three: Place the plants in the terracotta pots.

Originally published June 2015. Updated May 2017.