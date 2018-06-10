5 New Dessert Trends You’ll See at Every Wedding This Season

While wedding-planning, your head is probably spinning as you decide amongst infinite options for your nuptials—the dress, the music, the ceremony, the gift bags, the flowers, and a million other things. Good news—you might be able to cross one thing off that long-ass to-do list after reading this slideshow: your wedding dessert.

According to WeddingWire trend expert Anne Chertoff, lots of young brides are over the idea of traditional wedding cake and opting for more original, casual options like mini-pies, custom ice cream stations, and scrumptious donuts instead of a decadent (and often $$$) multi-tiered wedding cake.

From macarons to rose-decorated treats, your guests will surely be far from disappointed about these after-dinner options.