5 New Dessert Trends You’ll See at Every Wedding This Season

What's hot
5 New Dessert Trends You’ll See at Every Wedding This Season

Kristen Bousquet
by
Wedding Apple Pie
Photo: Monika Hibbs

While wedding-planning, your head is probably spinning as you decide amongst infinite options for your nuptials—the dress, the music, the ceremony, the gift bags, the flowers, and a million other things. Good news—you might be able to cross one thing off that long-ass to-do list after reading this slideshow: your wedding dessert.

According to WeddingWire trend expert Anne Chertoff, lots of young brides are over the idea of traditional wedding cake and opting for more original, casual options like mini-pies, custom ice cream stations, and scrumptious donuts instead of a decadent (and often $$$) multi-tiered wedding cake.

From macarons to rose-decorated treats, your guests will surely be far from disappointed about these after-dinner options.

STYLECASTER | Wedding Dessert Trends | Petite Pies
Petite Pies

Photo: Cluney Photo

Petite Pies

Photo: Monika Hibbs

Petite Pies

Photo: Set Free Photography

Ice Cream Cones

Photo: Jen Rodriguez

Ice Cream Cones

Photo: Something Turquoise

Ice Cream Cones

Photo: Blue Spark Photography

Macaroons

Photo: Megan Clouse

Macaroons

Photo: Judy Pak Studio

Macaroons

Photo: Le Secret d'Audrey

Rose-Inspired Treats

Photo: Love is My Favorite Color

Rose-Inspired Treats

Photo: Jacqui Cole

Rose-Inspired Treats

Photo: Judy Pak

Donuts

Photo: Rebecca Yale Photography

Donuts

Photo: Ether and Smith

Donuts

Photo: The Grovers Photography

