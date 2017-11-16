StyleCaster
31 Skirts You Can Wear Any Time of Year—Winter Included

31 Skirts You Can Wear Any Time of Year—Winter Included

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Winter Outfit Ideas | Cold Weather Skirt Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Just because the weather has cooled down a bit (okay, fine, it’s freezing) doesn’t mean you have to pack away your favorite skirts. Skirts during winter are just as chic as they are during any other season—if you style them correctly (and, you know, take into consideration that it’s 20 degrees outside). The key, as it often tends to be during this particular time of year, is often mastering the art of layering.

Obviously walking out onto the snowy sidewalks with a mini skirt and a band tee doesn’t make sense—that’s why you’ve got to stock up on tights, leggings, even jeans under your skirts. If you’re not into wearing bottoms under your skirt, how about a pair of over-the-knee boots?

So, in sum, don’t write off the skirt for winter just yet. We’re rounded up some serious inspiration to get your sartorial wheels turning. Plus, we’ve included some of our favorite shopping picks for this season.

Skirts in Winter: Living After Midnite

Living After Midnite

Skirts in Winter: Malibu Morning Mustard Yellow Suede Mini Skirt

Malibu Morning Mustard Yellow Suede Mini Skirt, $42; at Lulus

Skirts in Winter: Unblurred Lady

Unblurred Lady

Skirts in Winter: Evacuate the Dance Floor Skirt

Evacuate the Dance Floor Skirt, $50; at Nasty Gal

Skirts in Winter: Ella Pretty

Ella Pretty

Skirts in Winter: C's Evolution of Style

C's Evolution of Style

Skirts in Winter: Bailey 44 Silent Scream Skirt

Bailey 44 Silent Scream Skirt, $138; at Bailey 44

Skirts in Winter: Living After Midnite

Living After Midnite

Skirts in Winter: Free People Modern Femme Plum Purple Vegan Leather Mini Skirt

Free People Modern Femme Plum Purple Vegan Leather Mini Skirt, $60; at Lulus

Skirts in Winter: Until the Very Trend

Until the Very Trend

Skirts in Winter: Sueded Snap-Front Mini for Women

Sueded Snap-Front Mini for Women, $30; at Old Navy

Skirts in Winter: Ohh Couture

Ohh Couture

Skirts in Winter: Anoushka Probyn

Anoushka Probyn

Skirts in Winter: Draper James Blooming Lace Skirt

Draper James Blooming Lace Skirt, $225; at Draper James

Skirts in Winter: The Girl From Panama

The Girl From Panama

Skirts in Winter: Mikuta

Mikuta

Skirts in Winter: Get Down to It Denim Midi Skirt

Get Down to It Denim Midi Skirt, $50; at Nasty Gal

Skirts in Winter: Fake Leather

Fake Leather

Skirts in Winter: Somedays Lovin' Open Road Terra Cotta Chambray Mini Skirt

Somedays Lovin' Open Road Terra Cotta Chambray Mini Skirt, $89; at Lulus

 
Skirts in Winter: June Sixty Five

June Sixty Five

Skirts in Winter: Metallic Pleated Skirt

Metallic Pleated Skirt, $70; at Modcloth

Skirts in Winter: Couturezilla

Couturezilla

Skirts in Winter: Andy Sparkles

Andy Sparkles

Skirts in Winter: Edge Your Bets Pencil Skirt

Edge Your Bets Pencil Skirt, $50; at Modcloth

Skirts in Winter: Hathaway Golden Yellow Velvet Pleated Midi Skirt

Hathaway Golden Yellow Velvet Pleated Midi Skirt, $48; at Lulus

Skirts in Winter: MXAGNES

MXAGNES

Skirts in Winter: Sunnyinga

Sunnyinga

Skirts in Winter: High-Waisted (Minus the) Leather Pencil Skirt

High-Waisted (Minus the) Leather Pencil Skirt, $60; at Express

Skirts in Winter: Christa K

Christa K

Skirts in Winter: Couturezilla

Couturezilla

Skirts in Winter: Button It Cord Skirt

Button It Cord Skirt, $44; at Nasty Gal

