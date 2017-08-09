StyleCaster
How to Wear Leather in the Summer: Your Street Style Guide

How to Wear Leather in the Summer: Your Street Style Guide

We know what you’re thinking: Sporting anything leather during the peak of summer’s humidity sounds just downright outrageous. And when you’re standing on a boiling subway platform waiting for your delayed train, the last material you want to be rubbing against your irritated skin is leather.

But don’t count leather out of your summer wardrobe just yet—there are many ways to incorporate it into your outfits without feeling like you’re going to overheat. Casually adding on a lightweight biker jacket will add a punch of spunk to your look, and will also save you from the below-freezing temperatures in your office. And if that’s not your style, there are tons of other leather pieces that won’t cause you to break a sweat, like open-back leather dresses, cropped pants, and skirts.

So, it’s time to grab that dusty leather jacket laying at the bottom of your box of winter clothes and give it a good shake. And if you’re in need of some good street style inspo, we’re here to help you out. We brought you 16 street style trendsetters who found a way to incorporate leather into their summer wardrobe, donning pieces including a red-hot leather skirt and glossy pleated pants. Scroll through our favorites, ahead.

1 of 32
Leather street style guide-Acne Studios Levice Pleated Leather Dres
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Acne Studios Levice Pleated Leather Dres
The Leather Dress

Acne Studios Levice Pleated Leather Dress, $787.50; at The Outnet

Photo: The Outnet
Barneys New York Lambskin Straight-Leg TrousersLeather street style guide-
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Barneys New York Lambskin Straight-Leg Trousers
The Straight-Leg Trouser

Barneys New York Lambskin Straight-Leg Trousers, $1,375; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
Leather street style guide-ASOS Midi Pencil Skirt in Leather
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-ASOS Midi Pencil Skirt in Leather
The Pencil Skirt

ASOS Midi Pencil Skirt in Leather, $135; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Leather street style guide-Denise Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Denise Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
The Wide-Leg Pants

Denise Cropped Wide-Leg Pants, $39.50; at Guess

Photo: Guess
Leather street style guide-Edited The Label Leather Skirt 'Naomi'
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Edited The Label Leather Skirt 'Naomi'
The Classic Skirt

Edited The Label Leather Skirt, $148.31; at Edited

Photo: Edited
Leather street style guide-H&M Biker Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-H&M Biker Jacket
The Biker Jacket

H&M Biker Jacket, $24.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
Leather street style guide-Mango Patent Wrap Front Mini Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Mango Patent Wrap Front Mini Skirt
The Wrap Skirt

Mango Patent Wrap Front Mini Skirt, $34; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Leather street style guide-
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Brunello Cucinelli Leather Pull-On Single-Pleat Pants
The Slouchy Pants

Brunello Cucinelli Leather Pull-On Single-Pleat Pants, $3,125; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus
Leather street style guide-
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Moto Black Vinyl Jamie Jeans
The Jeans

Moto Black Vinyl Jamie Jeans, $30; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop
Leather street style guide-Revolve The Leather Mini Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Revolve The Leather Mini Skirt
The Mini Skirt

Revolve The Leather Mini Skirt, $318; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve
Leather street style guide-Nation Leather Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Nation Leather Jacket
The Biker Jacket, Part II

Nation Leather Jacket, $498; at This Is Veda

Photo: This Is Veda
Leather street style guide-Net-A-Porter Topshop Unique Patent-leather Wrap Mini Skir
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Net-A-Porter Topshop Unique Patent-leather Wrap Mini Skir
The Mini Skirt

Net-A-Porter Topshop Unique Patent-leather Wrap Mini Skirt, $330; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Leather street style guide-Party Fringe Low Back Vegan Leather Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Party Fringe Low Back Vegan Leather Dress
The Fringed Dress

Party Fringe Low Back Vegan Leather Dress, $398; at Mark and Estel Shop

Photo: Mark and Estel Shop  
Leather street style guide-Revolve Amber L Pencil Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Revolve Amber L Pencil Skirt
The High-Waisted Skirt

Revolve Amber L Pencil Skirt, $212; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve
Leather street style guide-Rainer Zero Leather Moto Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Rainer Zero Leather Moto Jacket
The Biker Jacket, Part III

Rainer Zero Leather Moto Jacket, $695; at The Arrivals

Photo: The Arrivals
Leather street style guide-Vetements Leather Trench Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Leather street style guide-Vetements Leather Trench Coat
The Trench Coat

Vetements Leather Trench Coat, $2,545; at Vetements

Photo: Vetements

