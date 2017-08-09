How to Wear Leather in the Summer: Your Street Style Guide

We know what you’re thinking: Sporting anything leather during the peak of summer’s humidity sounds just downright outrageous. And when you’re standing on a boiling subway platform waiting for your delayed train, the last material you want to be rubbing against your irritated skin is leather.

But don’t count leather out of your summer wardrobe just yet—there are many ways to incorporate it into your outfits without feeling like you’re going to overheat. Casually adding on a lightweight biker jacket will add a punch of spunk to your look, and will also save you from the below-freezing temperatures in your office. And if that’s not your style, there are tons of other leather pieces that won’t cause you to break a sweat, like open-back leather dresses, cropped pants, and skirts.

So, it’s time to grab that dusty leather jacket laying at the bottom of your box of winter clothes and give it a good shake. And if you’re in need of some good street style inspo, we’re here to help you out. We brought you 16 street style trendsetters who found a way to incorporate leather into their summer wardrobe, donning pieces including a red-hot leather skirt and glossy pleated pants. Scroll through our favorites, ahead.