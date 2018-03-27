StyleCaster
Share

The Coolest Ways to Wear the Color of the Year

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Coolest Ways to Wear the Color of the Year

by
2 Shares
STYLECASTER | Violet Outfit Ideas & Shopping Guide
35 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Pantone announced Ultra Violet as the Color of the Year for 2018, and we’re pretty excited to incorporate this bold hue into our wardrobes. Gone are the days of oatmeal and millennial pink, because we have a major crush on this powerful pop of color. Ultra Violet—described by Pantone as a “dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade” that “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking”—can be easily dressed up with a statement dress, or the perfect subtle was to accessorize.

MORE: The Top 5 Handbag Trends to Get in on Right Now

Per Pantone, historically Ultra Violet has been associated with mystical or spiritual qualities, and can also inspire a sense of community. The Color of the Year is an opportunity for people to reflect on the current landscape and what is trending in the world. This year, Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said that Ultra Violet is of a reflection of what’s needed in our world today.

Ultra Violet evokes imagination, creativity and innovation, and what better way to show off the color of the year than through a statement ruffle dress or velvet slides? Ahead, we have 35 show-stopping ways to wear Ultra Violet this year.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 35
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
The Ultra Violet Ensemble
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Two-Tone Purple
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
The Violet Set
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Retro Ruffles

Dress, $680 at Kenzo

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Ruffle Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Violet Things
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Velvet Slides

Alberta Ferretti slides, $1,290 at Barneys

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Violet Puffer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
The Bomber Jacket
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Macramé Dress

Dress, $2,835 at La Perla

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Pops of Purple
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Red + Ultra Violet
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Embellished Purse

Bag, $2,290 at Prada

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
The 'It' Blouse
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Retro Ready
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Ruffle Shirtdress

Stella McCartney shirtdress, $1,750 at Bergdorf Goodman

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Ombré Effect
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Purple Tones
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Racing Tee

Shirt, $120 at Paradised

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Faux Fur Coat
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
The Maxi Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Loafer Love

Loafer, $89 at Franco Sarto

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
The Graphic Tee
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Active Jacket

Jacket, $30 (was $50) at Eddie Bauer

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
The Violet Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Animal Prints
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Cargo Party

Pants, $34 at Boohoo

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Statement Coat
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Slip Dress

Dress, $245 at Silk Laundry

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
The Sweater
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
The Satchel

Purse, $328 at Dooney & Bourke

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Statement Boots
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Shoulder Bag

Bag, $1,980 at Gucci

STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
The Violet Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
Embellished Buttons

Sandro dress, $305 at Selfridges

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Most Beautiful Celebrity Weddings of 2018, So Far

The Most Beautiful Celebrity Weddings of 2018, So Far
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Ways to Wear the Color of the Year

Promoted Stories

share