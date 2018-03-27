The Coolest Ways to Wear the Color of the Year

Pantone announced Ultra Violet as the Color of the Year for 2018, and we’re pretty excited to incorporate this bold hue into our wardrobes. Gone are the days of oatmeal and millennial pink, because we have a major crush on this powerful pop of color. Ultra Violet—described by Pantone as a “dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade” that “communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking”—can be easily dressed up with a statement dress, or the perfect subtle was to accessorize.

Per Pantone, historically Ultra Violet has been associated with mystical or spiritual qualities, and can also inspire a sense of community. The Color of the Year is an opportunity for people to reflect on the current landscape and what is trending in the world. This year, Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said that Ultra Violet is of a reflection of what’s needed in our world today.

Ultra Violet evokes imagination, creativity and innovation, and what better way to show off the color of the year than through a statement ruffle dress or velvet slides? Ahead, we have 35 show-stopping ways to wear Ultra Violet this year.