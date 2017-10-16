StyleCaster
30 Ways to Wear Graphic Prints This Season

30 Ways to Wear Graphic Prints This Season

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

We’ve said it before and we’re declaring it again—minimalism is out, so bring on the prints, bright colors, and all things bold. Our inner maximalist is out to play today and we’re sharing 30 ways to wear graphic prints this season.

Graphic prints are all over the market right now and we’re loving how they can really elevate any outfit. You can mix two different prints, like floral and stripes, or buy an item with multiple prints integrated into the garment itself.

Have fun with it and don’t worry about being too matchy-matchy. In order to get you prepared (and printed) for the season, click through the slideshow to shop our favorite pieces, and to get inspired by some seriously cool printed looks.

Print Queen
Photo: Getty Images
Striped Up

Sweater, $79; at Rachel Roy

Thumbs Up

Valentino pants, $2,250; at Farfetch

Prints on Prints

GabiFresh.com

Photo: Gabi Fresh
Ruffle It Out

skirt, $110.90; at Eloquii

Let's Dance

Let's Dance Robe, $128; at Free People

Kiss Kiss

Victoria Victoria Beckham top, $546; at Farfetch

Red and Print All Over
Photo: Getty Images
The Bold Stripe

Monse turtleneck, $1,290; at Net-a-Porter

The Nomad Coat

Destination Unknown Coat, $600; at Free People

Abstract Graphics

Proenza Schouler shirt, $260; at Farfetch

Party Pants
Photo: Getty Images
Velvet Pants

Valentino pants, $1,980; at Net-a-Porter

Hint of Gold

Cropped pant, $295; at Alice + Olivia

Scarf Print Velvet

Peter Pilotto dress, $1,783; at Matches Fashion

Print All Over
Photo: Getty Images
Let's Mix It

Neoprene skirt, $69.90; at Eloquii

Jersey Jacket

Norma Kamali jacket, $280; at Net-a-Porter

The Printed Tunic
Photo: Getty Images
Reversible Prints

Reversible Scotch & Soda jacket, $175; at Bloomingdale's

*Reverses to black/white stripes

Green Geometrics

Fendi pants, $1,150; at Matches Fashion

Stripes on Stripes
Photo: Getty Images
Black & White

Kenzo shirt, $364 (was $485); at Farfetch

Chevron Chic

Dress, $159; at Rachel Roy

Zebra Things

Topshop top, $68; at Nordstrom

Neutral Mix
Photo: Getty Images
Bird Pants

Pants, $49.90; at Zara

Diamond Print

Skirt, $44.99 (was $128); at J.Crew

Eye Could Kiss You

Yazbukey sweatshirt, $281; at Farfetch

