We’ve said it before and we’re declaring it again—minimalism is out, so bring on the prints, bright colors, and all things bold. Our inner maximalist is out to play today and we’re sharing 30 ways to wear graphic prints this season.

Graphic prints are all over the market right now and we’re loving how they can really elevate any outfit. You can mix two different prints, like floral and stripes, or buy an item with multiple prints integrated into the garment itself.

Have fun with it and don’t worry about being too matchy-matchy. In order to get you prepared (and printed) for the season, click through the slideshow to shop our favorite pieces, and to get inspired by some seriously cool printed looks.