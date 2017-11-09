StyleCaster
27 Street Style Star-Inspired Ways to Wear Camo This Season

Camo’s one of those prints—like leopard or stripes—that will 100-percent guaranteed never go out of style. With its (obvious) origins in military garb, the camouflage print has made its way into the highest echelons of fashion, only to emerge as a street style staple—as cool and modern-feeling in 2017 as it was in 1997.

In addition to the fact that it elevates any look from basic to badass, the other thing that makes camo so great is that you can treat it like a neutral. Yes, it often features colors other than black, white, and navy (from army green to hot pink), but it’s still, ultimately, a classic—and that means you can mix and match it with other colors and prints that you might not otherwise think to try.

Whether you pair a camo jacket with a dress and heels for a laid-back girly look, or with a band tee and leather jeans for an edgier vibe, click through the gallery for serious camo inspiration and great shopping picks.

How to Wear Camo: Bailey44 Camo Jungle Jacket

Bailey44 Camo Jungle Jacket, $328; at Bailey44

How to Wear Camo: Carla Violet

Carla Violet

How to Wear Camo: Sunday Camo Yoga Pant

Sunday Camo Yoga Pant, $92; at Planet Blue

How to Wear Camo: My Life Well Loved

My Life Well Loved

How to Wear Camo: Tobi Can't Find Me Camo Shift Dress

Tobi Can't Find Me Camo Shift Dress, $64; at Tobi

How to Wear Camo: Bows & Sequins

Bows & Sequins

How to Wear Camo: Battle Cry Camo Tee

Battle Cry Camo Tee, $30; at Nasty Gal

How to Wear Camo: Moiology

Moiology

How to Wear Camo: Not Your Brother's Surplus Jacket

Not Your Brother's Surplus Jacket, $148; at Free People

How to Wear Camo: Happily Grey

Happily Grey

How to Wear Camo: Coalition LA Reporting Fur Duty Camo Hooded Coat

Coalition LA Reporting Fur Duty Camo Hooded Coat, $88; at Twisted Couture

How to Wear Camo: Pink Peonies

Pink Peonies

How to Wear Camo: Dolls Kill Outta Sight Camo Trench

Dolls Kill Outta Sight Camo Trench, $45; at Dolls Kill

How to Wear Camo: Wallace Yolicia

Wallace Yolicia

How to Wear Camo: Express Mid Rise Embroidered Camo Stretch Ankle Pant

Express Mid Rise Embroidered Camo Stretch Ankle Pant, $70; at Express

How to Wear Camo: Sincerely Jules

Sincerely Jules

How to Wear Camo: Express Camo Corset Waist Sweatshirt

Express Camo Corset Waist Sweatshirt, $70; at Express

How to Wear Camo: Wha Else

Wha Else

How to Wear Camo: Monrow Camo Vintage Sweatpant

Monrow Camo Vintage Sweatpant, $153; at Revolve

How to Wear Camo: Awed by Monica

Awed by Monica

How to Wear Camo: Re/Done Originals Camouflage Print Slim Leg Trousers

Re/Done Originals Camouflage Print Slim Leg Trousers, $330; at Matches

How to Wear Camo: The Hunter Collector

The Hunter Collector

How to Wear Camo: Camo Print Puffer Jacket

Camo Print Puffer Jacket, $35; at Forever 21

How to Wear Camo: Love or Money

Love or Money

How to Wear Camo: ASOS Padded Bomber Jacket in Camo Print

ASOS Padded Bomber Jacket in Camo Print, $103; at ASOS

How to Wear Camo: My Kind of Joy

My Kind of Joy

How to Wear Camo: ASOS Puffer Camo Skirt with Side Stripe Detail

ASOS Puffer Camo Skirt with Side Stripe Detail, $48; at ASOS

