5 Easy, Genius Ways to Freshen up Your Walls

New year, new home decor, right (or maybe that’s just our motto)? It seems that whenever the clock strikes midnight on January 1st, we’re suddenly ready to overhaul everything from our bodies and our wardrobes to our homes. When you’re looking to make a major change to your space, refreshing your walls can be a fairly simple yet bold way to accomplish that.

Of course, you can slap on a fresh layer of paint in a fun shade, but that’s not your only option. Think bold wallpaper, wood paneling, textured walls, and gallery walls. All these options can bring an entirely new feel to a room without knocking down walls or doing other big (and pricey) renovations.

Curious to see what wall trend might be a fit for your home? Click through the slideshow to get some ideas.