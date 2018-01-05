StyleCaster
Share

5 Easy, Genius Ways to Freshen up Your Walls

What's hot
StyleCaster

5 Easy, Genius Ways to Freshen up Your Walls

Kristen Bousquet
by
Living Room with Rustic Walls
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Coco Lapine Design

New year, new home decor, right (or maybe that’s just our motto)? It seems that whenever the clock strikes midnight on January 1st, we’re suddenly ready to overhaul everything from our bodies and our wardrobes to our homes. When you’re looking to make a major change to your space, refreshing your walls can be a fairly simple yet bold way to accomplish that.

MORE: 6 Home Decor Trends We Can’t Wait to Try in 2018

Of course, you can slap on a fresh layer of paint in a fun shade, but that’s not your only option. Think bold wallpaper, wood paneling, textured walls, and gallery walls. All these options can bring an entirely new feel to a room without knocking down walls or doing other big (and pricey) renovations.

Curious to see what wall trend might be a fit for your home? Click through the slideshow to get some ideas.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
Fresh Wallpaper
Fresh Wallpaper

At[Mine]

Fresh Wallpaper
Fresh Wallpaper

Caroline Lima

Fresh Wallpaper
Fresh Wallpaper

At[Mine]

Wood Paneling
Wood Paneling

Coco Lapine Design

Wood Paneling
Wood Paneling

At[Mine]

Wood Paneling
Wood Paneling

Coco Lapine Design

Wash of Paint
Wash of Paint

Coco Lapine Design

Wash of Paint
Wash of Paint

Coco Lapine Design

Wash of Paint
Wash of Paint

Coco Lapine Design

Textured Walls
Textured Walls

Coco Lapine Design

Textured Walls
Textured Walls

At[Mine]

Textured Walls
Textured Walls

At[Mine]

Gallery Wall
Gallery Wall

At[Mine]

Gallery Wall
Gallery Wall

At[Mine]

Gallery Wall
Gallery Wall

At[Mine]

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Colorful Bags to Brighten up Your Wardrobe—and Day

Colorful Bags to Brighten up Your Wardrobe—and Day
  • Fresh Wallpaper
  • Fresh Wallpaper
  • Fresh Wallpaper
  • Wood Paneling
  • Wood Paneling
  • Wood Paneling
  • Wash of Paint
  • Wash of Paint
  • Wash of Paint
  • Textured Walls
  • Textured Walls
  • Textured Walls
  • Gallery Wall
  • Gallery Wall
  • Gallery Wall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share