20 Savory Ways to Cook Fall Produce Right Now

20 Savory Ways to Cook Fall Produce Right Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Simply Quinoa

Fall is essentially the best season of the year, specifically because of the amazing food that we’re #blessed with during this time. All the autumn produce (we’re talkin’ sweet potatoes, corn, apples, brussels sprouts, among others) makes any meal more colorful, tasty, and straight-up good for the soul (oh, and your health).

MORE: 10 Vegetarian Cooking Tips from Professional Chefs

From savory-sweet cinnamon potatoes to the best crock pot beef stew you’ve ever had, warm and cozy meals are just a few ingredients away. Ready to meet your favorite new ways to cook fall produce? Click through the recipe slideshow ahead.

Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Harvest Turkey Wrap

Harvest Turkey Wrap

Photo: Mom Foodie
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Autumn Harvest Quinoa Bowls

Autumn Harvest Quinoa Bowls

Photo: Simply Quinoa
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Maple Roasted Cardamom Spiced Carrots Apples

Maple Roasted Cardamom Spiced Carrots Apples

Photo: Vanilla and Bean
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Maple Roasted Cinnamon Sweet Potatoes

Maple Roasted Cinnamon Sweet Potatoes

Photo: Together as a Family
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Butternut Spaghetti Carbonara

Butternut Spaghetti Carbonara

Photo: Cooking for Keeps
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Slow Cooker Balsamic Glazed Roast Beef

Slow Cooker Balsamic Glazed Roast Beef

Photo: Closet Cooking
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: One Pan Autumn Chicken

One Pan Autumn Chicken

Photo: Cooking Classy
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Rustic Roasted Garlic Chicken

Rustic Roasted Garlic Chicken

Photo: Closet Cooking
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: One Pan Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

One Pan Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

Photo: The Chunky Chef
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Cinnamon Butternut Squash, Pecans, and Cranberries

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Cinnamon Butternut Squash, Pecans, and Cranberries

Photo: Julia's Album
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Salisbury Meatballs and Mashed Potatoes

Salisbury Meatballs and Mashed Potatoes

Photo: Maya Kitchenette
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Crock Pot Taco Soup

Crock Pot Taco Soup

Photo: Life in the Lofthouse
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Broccoli and Cheddar Twice Baked Potatoes

Broccoli and Cheddar Twice Baked Potatoes

Photo: Baker by Nature
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Pumpkin Risotto with Goat Cheese and Dried Cranberries

Pumpkin Risotto with Goat Cheese and Dried Cranberries

Photo: Plantings and Pairings
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: White Chicken Lasagna Soup

White Chicken Lasagna Soup

Photo: Carlsbad Cravings
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Apple, Cheddar, and Chicken Melts

Apple, Cheddar, and Chicken Melts

Photo: The Kitchn
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna

Butternut Squash and Spinach Lasagna

Photo: Julia's Album
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Pumpkin Alfredo

Pumpkin Alfredo

Photo: Yellow Bliss Road
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: One Pan Brown Sugar Pork and Apples

One Pan Brown Sugar Pork and Apples

Photo: Le Creme de la Crumb
Warm Fall Produce Recipes: Turkey Breast with Cranberry Glaze

Turkey Breast with Cranberry Glaze

Photo: iFood Blogger

