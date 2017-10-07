12 Creative Ways Celebrities Have Hidden from the Paparazzi

Having to deal with the paparazzi looks somewhat like a nightmare. There are people constantly bombarding you, asking you for photos, and, most annoyingly, everyone is expecting you to look good. Given that celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and Bella Hadid can’t even go to the grocery store in peace, it makes sense that some stars have resorted to over-the-top disguises to just make it through the day.
When it comes to outfits, props and hairstyle changes, celebrities have taken it to a whole new level. And though some celebrities (ahem, Taylor Swift) are able to fly under the radar with their costumes, other stars’ camouflage choices start to seem more like big, red blinking arrows. Ahead, dive into some of the most outrageous, outlandish, and definitely unrecognizable cover-ups your favorite celebrities have worn.
Ke$ha
Wearing a tiger mask while exiting a cab in New York City in August, 2012.
Photo:
WENN
Leonardo DiCaprio
The actor tours Venice, Italy with a mask and sunglasses in June, 2013.
Corey Feldman
The actor went undercover and interviewed people went undercover at the premiere of the film "The Ganzfeld Haunting" in September, 2014.
Photo:
WENN
Katy Perry
The singer hides under a beach towel at LAX Airport in Los Angeles in June 2012.
Photo:
WENN
Shia Labeouf
Walking around Los Angeles with an inconspicuous bag in January, 2009.
Justin Bieber
Walking around Amsterdam dressed as a drunk uncle in October, 2016.
Dustin Hoffman
Shopping in Paris with a shopping bag over his head in October, 2006.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessie J
Shopping in Los Angeles with a tiger mask on in February, 2012.
Photo:
WENN
Cara Delevingne
Leaving her birthday party in London wearing a zipped-up pepperoni onesie in August, 2014.
Photo:
Wenn
Hugh Jackman
Leaving his hotel in New York City sporting new facial hair and sunglasses in June, 2014.
Photo:
WENN
Mark Ruffalo
Visiting Comic Con with his son in New York City in October, 2015.
Photo:
markruffalo
Pharrell Williams
On his way to a performance in England in August 2008 wearing a pixelated SpongeBob mask.
Photo:
WENN