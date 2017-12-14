StyleCaster
Share

14 Pairs of Seriously Warm Tights to Get You Through the Worst of Winter

What's hot
StyleCaster

14 Pairs of Seriously Warm Tights to Get You Through the Worst of Winter

Kristen Bousquet
by
Woman in Tights
14 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Tights and leggings are a year-round staple, but when it gets nippy outside, the thin cotton or nylon pairs you might rely on when it’s 50-plus degrees don’t quite cut it. It’s time to ditch those pairs for some actually warm tights that you can pair with skirts, dresses, or even shorts.

MORE: 25 Ways to Wear Your Over-the-Knee Boots All Winter

Since we live in an age when technology is king, there are actually leggings and tights that have warming technology to keep you cozy even when the weather is a total shitshow. From athletic brands like Adidas and Under Armour to retailers like Macy’s and UNIQLO, many of our favorite brands understand the struggle and are putting an end to cold legs everywhere.

Click through the slideshow ahead to shop some of the best warm winter tights.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 14

UNIQLO women heat tech leggings with waist warmer, $15 at UNIQLO

The North Face women's warm tights, $50 at Moosejaw

Nike Pro HyperWarm fleece-lined stirrup leggings, $75 at Macys

Nike Pro warm fleece-lined leggings, $55 at Macy's

Eastbay Evapor compression tights, $35 at Eastbay

2XU compression tights, $100 at All 3 Sports

Nike Pro warm base layer fleece-lined leggings, $60 at Macy's

UNIQLO women heat tech tights, $10 at UNIQLO

Under Armour ColdGear Armour printed, $60 at Under Armour

Under Armour ColdGeat Armour, $55 at Under Armour

Adidas Techfit cold weather winter camo-print tights, $55 at Adidas

SUGOi Women's Midzero Zap tight, $100 at SUGOi

Pearl iZumi Women's ELITE Escape AmFIB cycling tight, $145 at Pearl iZumi

Lands' End Women's Thermaskin heat pants, $30 at Lands' End

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The All-Time Best Products for Keeping Your Edges Laid

The All-Time Best Products for Keeping Your Edges Laid
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share