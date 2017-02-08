StyleCaster
The 29 Most NSFW Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions of All Time

by
Ah, the wardrobe malfunction. It seems like such a mainstay in modern pop culture that we can barely remember a time when it didn’t exist—and yet, prior to Janet Jackson’s 2004 Super Bowl performance alongside Justin Timberlake, the phrase didn’t even exist.

A whopping 13 years after the mishap‚ which resulted in Janet’s entire right breast being exposed to hundreds of millions of people, we’re remembering the 29 most scandalous, NSFW celebrity wardrobe malfunctions of all time.

Possibly the most notorious celebrity wardrobe malfunction of all time, at the American Music Awards last year.

Photo: Getty Images

On the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, with a little issue—and, for once, this style problem can’t be blamed on a light breeze.

Photo: Wenn

At the The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) premiere at Cannes last summer, struggling.

Photo: Getty Images

Hitting up the premiere of Pan in London in 2015. Oops.

Photo: Getty Images

A little see-through at the VMAs last year.

Photo: Getty Images

At the Love magazine party last year. Love's annual advent calendar is pretty risqué, but we imagine this isn't quite what she has in mind.

Photo: Wenn

Date night at Park Chinois in London.

Photo: Wenn

On Good Morning America at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in NYC in 2011.

Photo: Getty Images

Ever the gentleman, Skarsgård helped Robbie fix her rapidly unraveling dress at the European premiere of The Legend Of Tarzan last summer in London.

Photo: Getty Images

Showing a little more than she bargained for at the VMAs last year.

Photo: Getty Images

Hole-y moley.

Photo: instagram / @lindseyvonn

It wouldn't be a wardrobe malfunction slideshow without a Mariah Carey sighting. (Here, outside Catch in West Hollywood.)

Photo: Wenn

Celebrating, among other things, her Giuseppe Zanotti shoe collab last month in Beverly Hills.

Photo: Getty Images

At the John Wick: Chapter Two premiere in Hollywood last month.

Photo: Getty Images

At the Live by Night premiere in Hollywood last month.

Photo: Getty Images

While accepting a People's Choice award from Alison Brie and Leslie Mann, Johnson almost lost her sparkly Armani Prive Couture crop top, thanks to Mann, who gave her a well-intentioned hug on stage and undid her top in the process.

Photo: Youtube / People's Choice

The queen of wardrobe malfunctions had a serious slip-up while performing in Las Vegas.

Photo: Youtube / Miss. DeliciousF@G

Another one, also onstage in Vegas.

Photo: Youtube / Miss. DeliciousF@G

Going commando under your Tom Ford gown is a risky move, A.H.

Photo: Getty Images

Her dress on the VMA red carpet showed just a little too much leg in 2013.

Photo: Getty Images

Obviously. Super Bowl 2004. Epic.

Photo: Getty Images

A little more than we wanted to see of Kanye West, on his way home from dinner with Kim Kardashian in 2012.

Photo: Fame Flynet

At a water park in 2012.

Photo: Fame Flynet

At the premiere of The Young Pope at the Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino last year.

Photo: Getty Images

Also at the Young Pope premiere. Coincidence? We think not.

Photo: Getty Images

