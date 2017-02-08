The 29 Most NSFW Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions of All Time

Ah, the wardrobe malfunction. It seems like such a mainstay in modern pop culture that we can barely remember a time when it didn’t exist—and yet, prior to Janet Jackson’s 2004 Super Bowl performance alongside Justin Timberlake, the phrase didn’t even exist.
A whopping 13 years after the mishap‚ which resulted in Janet’s entire right breast being exposed to hundreds of millions of people, we’re remembering the 29 most scandalous, NSFW celebrity wardrobe malfunctions of all time.
On the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, with a little issue—and, for once, this style problem can’t be blamed on a light breeze.
At the The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue) premiere at Cannes last summer, struggling.
Hitting up the premiere of Pan in London in 2015. Oops.
A little see-through at the VMAs last year.
At the Love magazine party last year. Love's annual advent calendar is pretty risqué, but we imagine this isn't quite what she has in mind.
Date night at Park Chinois in London.
On Good Morning America at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in NYC in 2011.
Ever the gentleman, Skarsgård helped Robbie fix her rapidly unraveling dress at the European premiere of The Legend Of Tarzan last summer in London.
Showing a little more than she bargained for at the VMAs last year.
It wouldn't be a wardrobe malfunction slideshow without a Mariah Carey sighting. (Here, outside Catch in West Hollywood.)
Celebrating, among other things, her Giuseppe Zanotti shoe collab last month in Beverly Hills.
At the John Wick: Chapter Two premiere in Hollywood last month.
At the Live by Night premiere in Hollywood last month.
While accepting a People's Choice award from Alison Brie and Leslie Mann, Johnson almost lost her sparkly Armani Prive Couture crop top, thanks to Mann, who gave her a well-intentioned hug on stage and undid her top in the process.
The queen of wardrobe malfunctions had a serious slip-up while performing in Las Vegas.
Another one, also onstage in Vegas.
Her dress on the VMA red carpet showed just a little too much leg in 2013.
Obviously. Super Bowl 2004. Epic.
A little more than we wanted to see of Kanye West, on his way home from dinner with Kim Kardashian in 2012.
At the premiere of The Young Pope at the Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Casino last year.
Also at the Young Pope premiere. Coincidence? We think not.
