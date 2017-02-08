The 29 Most NSFW Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions of All Time

Ah, the wardrobe malfunction. It seems like such a mainstay in modern pop culture that we can barely remember a time when it didn’t exist—and yet, prior to Janet Jackson’s 2004 Super Bowl performance alongside Justin Timberlake, the phrase didn’t even exist.

A whopping 13 years after the mishap‚ which resulted in Janet’s entire right breast being exposed to hundreds of millions of people, we’re remembering the 29 most scandalous, NSFW celebrity wardrobe malfunctions of all time.