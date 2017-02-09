OK, There’s Something Seriously Wrong with This ‘Vogue’ Cover

When the latest Vogue cover dropped yesterday, we had a few thoughts, but nothing too groundbreaking: Everyone looked pretty much exactly the same, thanks to Photoshop, which seemed a little weird, but definitely not new; everyone’s skin glistened with the unmistakeable sheen of retouching; you know—the usual.

But then we looked closer. And we realized there is something very, very, horribly wrong with Gigi Hadid’s arm and hand, stretching wayyy over to Ashley Graham (who’s on American Vogue’s cover for the first time, BTW). Have a look for yourself at the pair, nestled in amongst Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti, and Imaan Hammam.

Have you ever seen an arm or a hand stretch so long or so far? Yeah, neither have we. Hadid is certainly tall, but she’s not superhuman. And then, of course, we weren’t the only ones to realize there’s something wrong with this picture.

“Holy crap, check out that hand!!! Could go for miles!!” one person wrote on Vogue’s Insta. “What’s fearless about photoshop?? and how much does your editor get paid? I mean, this is Vogue – I thought you had high standards,” they concluded.

Another simply saw the humor in the whole thing. “Hahah Im dying while looking at @GigiHadid 😂 that hand!” Indeed.

This is unfortunate, but it’s definitely not the first—nor, sadly, the last—example of a serious Photoshop fail in the world of celebrities. It is, though, a particularly bizarre one—and seems strange that it would slip through the eyes of top magazine staffers and hit the stands.