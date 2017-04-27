This Meme of Victoria Justice Shading Ariana Grande Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

You know that annoying kid who interjects about how cool his marble collection is when your teacher is praising some other kid’s clearly superior marble collection? No, that’s not a thing? OK, well, in any event, an old meme of Victoria Justice seriously shading Ariana Grande is making the rounds on the internet right now, and in this case, Justice is the annoying kid and Grande is the one with the bangin’ marble collection.

To back up a tic, the meme is based on a video from their Victorious days, as BuzzFeed points out, when their co-star, Elizabeth Gillies, went on a rant about how Grande “sings everything”—a.k.a. she’s extremely talented. Justice was not having it. So, she did what any sane person being filmed would do: She interjected with the very clever, totally not petty at all comment, “I think we all sing.” Yep.

And to make matters worse (or better), there’s a longer interview, in which all of the members of Victorious say that Grande is the most likely to break out into song—except, you guessed it, Justice.

Since the internet is a vast and treacherous place, the trifling AF moment has been turned into a meme, because—of course. People have really been … going there.

Wow. Justice may be petty, but the internet knows no bounds when it comes to pettiness. These memes are all over the place—in the best way.