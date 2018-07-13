Victoria Beckham Is Being Trolled for a Rare Selfie of Her Smiling

She might be photographed every other day, but Victoria Beckham isn’t exactly known for her expressive face. If you look at a picture of her on the internet, more often than not, you’ll find the 44-year-old fashion designer with the same steely expression: pursed lips, cold eyes and (if we’re lucky) a subtle smirk. Given that the look is sort of her signature, fans were surprised when they opened up their instagrams on Wednesday and saw Beckham with a wide, happy smile—teeth and all.

The picture, which was a throwback from Beckham’s Spice Girls days, featured the mom of four flanked by her bandmates with her hands on her hips, her bangs in her face, and a huge smile that can melt even the iciest hearts. “‘Looking like it’s gonna happen, knowing that the time is right… We’ve got the glory in our sights’🎵🎶 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Come on @england ! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 x VB,” Beckham wrote in the caption.

However, as cute as the throwback is, fans couldn’t help but notice that they haven’t seen Beckham smile (or show her teeth) since, say, the ’90s. So given the 20-plus-year gap between her last smile and now, fans thought it was appropriate to express their surprise and troll her in the comments. A few of them included:

“A rare footage of Victoria Beckham smiling.”

“Is that a smile Victoria? So rare…”

“She’s smiling!!! Wow.”

NGL. It’s true. Beckham’s smile is rare, which is why we were a little taken aback too. But with an attitude like that, don’t expect her to smile again. Plus, what does it matter whether she’s smiling or scowling? Whatever expression she has, Beckham always looks posh.