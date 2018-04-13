Victoria Beckham Looks Hilariously Tiny Next to Shaq in a Reebok Photo Shoot

Victoria Beckham has come a long way since her first fashion collaboration with denim brand Rock & Republic in 2004. After launching her own eponymous, award-winning fashion line in 2008 and, in 2011, a more affordable sister label (Victoria by Victoria Beckham), the 43-year-old recently teamed up with Reebok to create a collection that “celebrates 90’s Reebok and the iconic era that Shaquille O’Neal represents.”

Of course, the most appropriate way to celebrate the launch was for the famously petite Beckham to do a cheeky photoshoot with 7-foot-1 Shaq, who looks hilariously giant next to the 5-foot-4 designer. In a slew of Instagrams posted by Beckham, she can be seen walking arm in arm with O’Neal, sitting on his shoulders dunking, and comically standing on a box trying to even out their height difference.

On one photo she even commented, “Chose today not to wear heels??” although there’s no telling whether heels would even make a difference.

The basketball legend and Beckham wore matching unisex T-shirts from the Reebok collection that feature a man dunking on the front with O’Neil’s name and number on the back. From one other post displaying Beckham’s son Romeo, we can tell a sweatshirt is in the making, too—but other than that, Beckham has left the rest to our imaginations. Shoes? Shorts? Dresses? Who knows what’s coming, but we can’t say we’re not excited about it.

The official Victoria Beckham x Reebok drop is in May, which can only mean more photos of the pair will be here soon.