Victoria Beckham Mommy-Shamed for Brooklyn Having ‘Too Many’ Tattoos

It’s no secret that Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham are close. (Come on, she took him as her date to an Elton John ball last month.) So it makes sense that when the 44-year-old recently needed a ride around town, she would ask her 19-year-old son for a lift. What she didn’t ask for, however, was the mommy-shaming.

On Wednesday, the fashion designer took to her Instagram to share a sweet selfie of her and her eldest son hanging out in a car. The picture featured Victoria with off-white manicured nails and a summer tan, as a shirtless Brooklyn sat next to her, presumably in the driver’s seat. It was a cute family snap (fans could even see one more of the Beckham children’s legs in the background), yet many tried to ruin the moment by mommy-shaming Victoria for Brooklyn’s tattoos.

Specifically, the mommy-shamers were concerned that Brooklyn had “too many” tattoos and criticized Victoria for allowing her son to ink so much of his body. The comments ranged from questions about if Victoria knew of all of Brooklyn’s tattoos to haters criticizing not only Brooklyn’s looks, but also his dad’s. A few comments include.d

“Don’t have too many tattoos Brooklyn you’re stuck with em when they’re no longer fashionable 🙄x”

“Why kids does parents mistakes ? Horrible tattoo. Looking very old fashion”

“It is hard to critize your sons many tatoos,when was has so many !!”

“Did you approve all those tattoos?”

“Brooklyn. You. Shouldn’t. Have tatoos. Keep yr sk8n healthy. Your dad’s look terrible.”

Fortunately, many of Victoria’s fans came to her defense and shut the trolls down for commenting on her mothering. “Who are you to comment on somebody else’s parenting skills? Last time I looked her children all seem happy and well cared for. Can you say the same about your sprogs?” one person commented.

The commenter is right. We know nothing about Victoria and Brooklyn’s relationship, so we have no right to criticize her parenting or how she raised her child. Also, Brooklyn’s body is his own and he doesn’t need anonymous haters on the internet telling him what to do with it. Leave the Beckhams alone and allow them to enjoy their family time without the criticism.