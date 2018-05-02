This Transgender Teen Is Compared ‘Every Day’ to Victoria Beckham

Scroll To See More Images

As many Spice Girls fans know, no one can replace Victoria Beckham. The 44-year-old is one-of-a-kind, a fashion icon, and has defined what it means to be posh. But like any influential pop culture figure, the singer-turned-designer has her fair share of doppelgängers and her latest might be her most uncanny yet. Ruby Corder, a transgender teen from Arlesey, United Kingdom, looks so much like the mom of four that she hears comparisons to her “every day.”

In an interview with Daily Mail, Corder, who is 18 and came out as transgender a year ago, revealed that she began hearing more comparisons to Beckham when she started experimenting with makeup a few years ago. After the teen became better at doing her own makeup, including contouring her decolletage to create the illusion of breasts, the look-alike comparisons escalated.

But Beckham isn’t the only celebrity who Corder is compared to. The teen, who is an up-and-coming beauty vlogger and was inspired to transition by transgender YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, also hears comparisons to Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner. However, due to her posh attitude, Beckham is the celebrity she hears the most.

“I like strong women and I look up to a lot of YouTubers. I don’t try to look like anyone but whenever I go out random strangers say I resemble Posh Spice, Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner,” Corder said. “I’m mostly a fan of Posh Spice. I love her style. We do have similarities, especially her eyes.”

Though they’re not dead-ringers for each other, Corder’s resemblance to Beckham is hard to miss, especially when you look at pictures of the designer in her Spice Girls days. The two sport chic, chin-length bobs, steely eyes, and pursed lips. The women’s dark features, including their hair and strong brows, also add to their look-alike potential. Of course, celebrity doppelgängers are different for everyone. To determine Corder’s chance of seriously impersonating Beckham, see her most look-alike selfies below.