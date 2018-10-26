Victoria Beckham Doesn’t Want You Wearing This Shoe to a Formal Wedding

In a video posted on Instagram by Vogue Australia, the magazine’s November cover star, Victoria Beckham, answers “What Would Victoria Beckham Do?” questions (#WWVBD), including how to stay grounded and present, how to look chic on a budget and when you are too old to wear something backless. When asked, “Dear @VictoriaBeckham, can I wear flats to a formal wedding?,” she responded, “Absolutely. Just make sure it’s not a flip-flop.”

VB has spoken, and it is excellent advice. Flip-flops at a formal affair? The horror.

In the Instagram video, Posh Spice also gave some advice on who should pay on the first date. She thinks “that it depends on who invited who and who asks for the check first.”

On how to stay present and grounded in everyday life, Beckham notes that you should “be kind to yourself all of the time.”

In the past, Beckham also iconically said, “I can’t concentrate in flats,” yet she was seen in flip-flops in 2016–it wasn’t at a wedding, thank goodness. Maybe she didn’t need to concentrate that day, but it seems that VB has relaxed her fashion rules in the past few years.

As she celebrates the 10th anniversary of her own label, Victoria Beckham is still as posh as ever.