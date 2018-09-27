Victoria Beckham’s Fashion Evolution from Spice Girl to Style Icon

Victoria Beckham has been synonymous with fashion for more than a decade. But that wasn’t always the case. The multihyphenate was first known as a Spice Girl—Posh Spice, specifically—before she started designing her own fashion line and became one of the most stylish and influential celebrities to walk the earth.

Like her career, Beckham’s fashion has definitely evolved over the years. Once known for her short, skintight dresses while in the Spice Girls, Beckham is now known for her classic silhouettes, clean lines and the clothes that are walking down her runways, rather than being worn on her body. Ahead, take a look at Beckham’s fashion evolution from a Spice Girl to a style trendsetter.