Victoria Beckham Wore a Leopard-Print Coat in the Middle of a Heat Wave

There’s a lot we don’t understand about Victoria Beckham: the fact that she hasn’t smiled since the late ’90s, her BFF relationship with Shaq, how she hasn’t washed her jeans, like, ever. Next on the list? Her wearing a leopard-print coat in the middle of a summer heat wave.

The 44-year-old fashion designer surprised fans on Wednesday when she instagrammed herself in an ankle-length trench coat in July. The outfit featured the Spice Girl in a thick leopard-print coat, which covered pretty much her entire body except her legs and feet, which peeked through a slit to show off her classy black heels.

Of course, the look happens to be from Beckham’s new Victoria Beckham Autumn/Winter ’18 fashion line, which she showcased in a Dazed magazine photoshoot. The coat also happens to be one of Beckham’s favorite pieces from her line, which is available online and in her London store.

Why Beckham wore a coat in the dead of summer? We don’t know. The weather in London, where the pictures were taken, has been rainy this week. But with temperatures in the high 80s, a warm trench coat still seems like overboard. But, hey, get your promo however you can, Becks. We’re hoping that wherever you took your Insta had the AC on blast.