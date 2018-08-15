Victoria Beckham Accused of Mocking Depression with This T-Shirt

Victoria Beckham is a recurring favorite on best-dressed lists. But her latest design isn’t going over well with fans. The 44-year-old designer is currently under fire a for T-shirt, which many claim to be mocking depression and mental health.

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girl took to her Facebook to promote a T-shirt from her Victoria Beckham fashion line. The shirt, which comes in both black and white and retails for $150, features the phrase, “It’s a dark but happy place.” The phrase, which is also featured on some of Beckham’s sweatshirts, is meant to poke fun at the mom of four’s habit of not smiling. However, not everyone took it as a joke.

Soon after the Facebook was posted, fans flooded Beckham’s comments with accusations that she was making light of depression and mental health. Some criticized her for suggesting that depression is a “happy place,” while others slammed her for not including a more uplifting phrase. A few comments included:

“Depression is dark but not a happy place!”

“I’m a bit confused as to why this is on clothing, especially when there is a massive mental health campaign right now.”

“Sounds like a piss take of depression. And looks like a piss take in awful font and school jumper style design. Pretty sure Tesco would knock something more uplifting with their personalisation process…Terrible ad!”

“Please tell me I’m not the only one who thinks this slogan is bad.”

As of yet, Beckham hasn’t responded to the controversy. But it appears that comments on the Facebook have been filtered.