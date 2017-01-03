Get a Peek Into This Rustic-Chic Winter Wedding in Malibu

January’s here, and it’s the perfect time for little cold-weather wedding inspiration. Here, take in every glorious detail of the nuptials of TV producer and interior designer Veronica Valencia and her husband Kristopher Hughes. The big event went down in November at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, CA, and struck a magical balance between California-cool (photo booth truck!) and earthy glamour (farmer’s market flowers!). We chatted with the bride to find out more about the celebration.

“November 11 was easily the most magical day of my life,” says Valencia. “I married my best friend, my business partner, and my life partner. I have no words for the ceremony. The moment I hit the aisle, my heart literally skipped a beat. The overgrowth of the flowers and grasses flanking the aisle, Kris standing there with his beautiful dark emerald green jacket and his MASSIVE smile from ear to ear… the army of the flower girls and ring bearers, our bridal party and family and friends… it was all too much to handle. Every time I spotted a different smile in the crowd I wanted to start crying, I was so happy!” Amazing, right? Experience the day vicariously through the photos by Brumley & Wells below, and Valencia’s explanation behind every choice.