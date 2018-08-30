Emma Stone Looks Like a Dainty Summer Street Style Dream at the Venice Film Festival

Though I’ve never been to a big-name European film festival, I’d imagine those in attendance wear glamorous floor-length gowns—probably in rich blacks, elegant whites and all kinds of luxurious jewel tones.

But recent street style photos from the Venice Film Festival suggest this vision may be a little off. While these dramatic silhouettes and exquisite fabrics might find a home on the red carpet, lighter, daintier and more colorful looks populate the streets and sidewalks surrounding the event.

Emma Stone and other actresses attending this year’s Venice Film Festival have taken to the city’s canal-lined streets in all kinds of stunning ensembles: elegant chiffon shirts and skirts, vintage-looking smocked dresses and delightfully transparent black pieces. Every look feels a little whimsical—a fun (and welcome) departure from the no-doubt high-brow art being celebrated inside the festival itself.

Because there are few things we love as much as a good street style outfit, we’ve compiled six of our favorite looks from the 2018 Venice Film Festival so far. Ahead, you’ll see Emma Stone, Brazilian model Izabel Goulart, Spanish actress Paz Vega and a few others in beautiful clothes that’ll remind you summer isn’t over just yet.

Emma Stone’s elegant chiffon matching set is made better by the mismatched pastels—and her sleek white accessories.

Spanish actress Paz Vega stuns in a smock dress so comfy-cute I’d probably wear it every day if I were her.

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart creates the perfect juxtaposition between chic and breezy elements with her deep V maxi dress and tiny sunglasses.

Brazilian model Ana Beatriz Barros’ stunning black dress is chic, sexy and sophisticated—all at once.

Influencer Ashley Hutson managed to dream up a pastel ensemble so sleek it works just as well at a film festival as it might at an Easter brunch.

Goulart strikes again with the pearl-encrusted black mesh dress to end all pearl-encrusted black mesh dresses.