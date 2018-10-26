A Comprehensive Guide to Velvet Mini Dress Shopping

Though I truly dread cold weather—and all the bulky clothing, hair-ruining hats and traction-centric shoes that come with it—there is one thing it does right. It ushers in velvet mini dress season.

Velvet mini dresses are some of the most magical pieces of clothing we’ve ever been blessed with. They’re edgy, glam and luxe all at once—and even better, they fit into any aesthetic. Whether you prefer a colorful wardrobe full of retro silhouettes, an achromatic wardrobe with sleeker lines or a slinky wardrobe in glitzy metallics, you can find a velvet dress that works for you. (Yup, metallic velvet is a thing. I’m ecstatic, too.)

Though velvet dresses are aesthetically versatile, they’re extremely seasonally limited. Velvet feels distinctly inappropriate for spring or summer; even if you get past the hurdle of breaking status quo, the fabric is miserable to wear in warm weather.

Though mini dresses beg to be worn during the calendar’s hottest months, velvet mini dresses do not—they demand to be paired with tights, summoned during fall and winter and shelved during any other time of year.

Needless to say, when velvet mini dress season arrives, we mustn’t take it for granted. We must pull out our go-to minis and look for every possible excuse to wear them. Because we deserve it. We deserve to look edgy, glam and luxe all at once, and we deserve to enjoy one of our world’s most wonderful pieces of clothing whenever we get the chance.

And if you haven’t yet stocked up on said piece of sartorial magic, flip through the below slideshow to find the velvet mini dress soulmate of your wildest, wildest dreams.