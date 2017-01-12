StyleCaster
The Velvet Trend Has Hit Lingerie, and We Are Here for It

by
Photo: Garden of Delight/Etsy

Man, don’t you love when a trend that’s everywhere is actually enjoyable to wear? Like, I love fishnets, don’t get me wrong, but they are not going to cut it in 25-degree weather (although hat tip to The Frankie Shop for convincing me that layering them over tube socks is a totally viable option). But velvet—oooh, velvet. There’s really nothing I’d rather wear when it’s cold out, even in the months after its holiday-party heyday has officially passed.

All season—since late summer, really—the plush fabric been a mainstay for dresses, boots, bomber jackets, jeans, and more. But one area of your wardrobe it may not have infiltrated yet is your underwear drawer. Not for long, though. Right now, there are some gorgeous bralettes and bodysuits by indie lingerie brands that I’m seriously considering blowing my next paycheck on, plus new arrivals at & Other Stories and Urban Outfitters that are begging to be added to cart. One Etsy designer, Danielle Wood, even has a pink fringed Dolly Parton-inspired set that’s kind of blowing my mind.

For something a little more luxe than standard cotton, and a little more seasonal that silk or lace, consider the velvet pieces we’ve rounded up in the gallery below.

1 of 25

Pillow Talk Bra, $58; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Pillow Talk Undie, $30; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Rebelle High-Waist Knicker, $212; at Evgenia

Photo: Evgenia

Aerie Velvet Bodysuit, $15.98 (was $39.95); at American Eagle Outfitters

Photo: American Eagle Outfitters

Out From Under Patchwork Embroidered Bra, $29; at Urban Outfitters

Out From Under Patchwork Embroidered High-Waist Panty, $29; at Urban Outfitters
Photo: Urban Outfitters

Velvet Lingerie Set, $64.95; at Etsy store NahinaLingerie

Photo: NahinaLingerie

Topshop Strappy Velvet Bodysuit, $38; at Nordstrom

Photo: Topshop

Velvet Dot Soft Bra, $39; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Velvet Dot Briefs, $17; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Velvet Bodysuit, $112; at Etsy store Petit Pois

Photo: Petit Pois
Lisa Marie Fernandez Stretch-Velvet Sports Bra, $57.75 (was $165);

Photo: The Outnet

Polka Dot Velvet Lingerie Set, $45; at Etsy store Garden of Delight

Photo: Garden of Delight

Pillow Talk Underwire Bra, $58; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Fleur du Mal Velvet Longline Bra, $98; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Clarisse Chemise, $62.25 (was $83); at Eberjey

Photo: Eberjey

Dolly Pink Fringe Bralette, $80; at Etsy store DW Danielle Wood

Dolly Pink High-Waist Panty, $45; at Etsy store DW Danielle Wood

Photo: DW Danielle Wood

Baserange Emily Bodysuit, $95 (was $190); at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Pandora High Apex Velvet Triangle Bra, $31; at ASOS

Pandora Velvet High Waist High Leg Pant, $18.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
Out From Under Crushed Velvet Clara Bodysuit, $39; at Urban Outfitters
Photo: Urban Outfitters

Dana Bra, $148; at Morgan Lane

Annie Thong, $78; at Morgan Lane

Photo: Morgan Lane

Lara Velvet Bra, $36.50; at Clementina

Lara Velvet Panty, $21.88; at Clementina

Photo: Cementina

Velvet Bra, $12.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Onzie Elastic Bra Top, $33.75; at Largo Drive

Photo: Largo Drive

Velvet Body, $55; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Candice Lattice & Lace Velvet Crop Top, $75; at Uye Surana

Photo: Uye Surana

