Velour Tracksuits Are Back, Baby

Velour Tracksuits Are Back, Baby

Mia Maguire
by
Velour Tracksuits Are Back, Baby
Photo: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images.

The aughts were a questionable time in fashion history. Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were some of the biggest “fashion icons” of the decade, setting trends like flagrant label sporting, ghastly pale nude lip gloss and clubbing until the wee hours of the morning without shame.

But one hallmark style of the decade that continues to endear itself to us? The infamous velour tracksuit.

MORE: This Season, Stores Are Full of Chunky Gold Earrings that Look Like They Belong in Another Decade

Though some might make the case that velour tracksuits were a precursor to today’s enduring athleisure trend, the throwback style was way more statement-making than the current street-influenced sportswear look. Some velour tracksuits came in hot pink and neon hues, while others were designed with cheeky appliqués and brand names brazenly embroidered across the behind. (Juicy Couture, anyone?)

Now—much to our surprise (and delight)—velour tracksuits are making a comeback. Instead of sticking with the over-the-top details that once defined the velour tracksuit genre, designers are imbuing the iconic piece with some of the minimalism that underscores modern-day athleisure.

In other words, your favorite trend from the early aughts just met your favorite trend from today—they became friends, and now, they’re bringing out the best in each other.

MORE: Fall Animal Prints Are Brighter and More Saturated Than Ever

Ahead, you’ll find 17 contemporary takes on the signature velour tracksuit—just in time for cuffing season. Why cozy up in beat-up sweats or an old stained tee when you could snuggle up in a little stylish nostalgia, instead?

Juicy Couture Velour Jumpsuit

Juicy Couture was undoubtedly the leader of the velour tracksuit revolution back in its hey-day. Now, it's leading the velour revival; the brand updated its OG offerings with new cuts and colors that fit perfectly into the athleisure landscape of today.

Juicy Couture ultra luxe velour hooded jumpsuit, $228 at Juicy Couture

Photo: Juicy Couture.
Opening Ceremony Velour Track Jacket

This elevated sweatsuit melds the early aughts tracksuit's textural appeal with a dash of today's cool girl joggers (and their sleek, sleek fit).

Opening Ceremony Intarsia-trimmed velour track jacket, $195 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Velour Track Jacket

Rebecca Taylor's take on the trend refreshes the classic sweatsuit template with ultra-feminine details, like ruffles on the jacket and subtle pops of floral prints.

La Vie Rebecca Taylor velour jacket, $275 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Guizio PT2 Velour Tracksuit

This contemporary take on the tracksuit offers updates to the classic style with a high waist, cropped hem and jogger fit—allowing it to blend right in with the athleisure trends of the moment.

Danielle Guizio PT2 tracksuit, $265 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Sanctuary Velour Track Joggers

These ultra comfy joggers by Sanctuary are made with pile knit, making them extra soft and cozy.

Sanctuary velour track joggers, $99 at Anthropologie 

Photo: Anthropologie.
Sanctuary Oslo Velour Pullover

This "matching" velour pullover gives the standard zip-up jacket an elevated update with a mock neck design.

Sanctuary Oslo velour pullover, $89 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
FILA + UO Laina Velour Track Jacket

FILA's made a huge comback recently, and Urban Outfitters took note of the sportswear brand's renaissance. The Laina Velour Track Jacket is one of the stand-out pieces in the exclusive FILA x UO collab collection.

FILA + UO Laina velour track jacket, $85 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
ASOS DESIGN Curve Velour Off Shoulder Sweatshirt

This velour pullover cross references the off-the-shoulder trend that took off back in the 80s. The ultra-soft velour fabric and its subdued violet-gray hue keep this piece from looking too Flashdance-inspired.

ASOS Design curve velour off shoulder sweatshirt, $36 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Maaj Velour Layer Pullover Revolve

For a sexier take on the throwback trend, try this plunging velour pullover as an alternative to the traditional zip-up track jacket.

Maaj velour layer pullover, $82 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Pam & Gela Velvet Crop Hoodie

Worn together or styled with vintage denim, this cropped velvet hoodie features a kangaroo pocket (great for hiding snacks to munch on while watching TV on the couch) and a drawstring waistband for an adjustable fit.

Pam & Gela velvet camo crop hoodie, $175 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Juicy Couture Black Label Luxe Velour Zip Through Hoodie

If you'd prefer to rock the '00s trend in its truest form, look no further than this baby pink set by Juicy Coutire. Paris Hilton would totally approve.

Juicy Couture Black Label luxe velour zip through hoodie, $240 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Lacoste Velour Terrycloth Sweatshirt Dress

For a flirty take on the velour trend, try a sporty sweatshirt dress. It's cozy enough to wear lounging around the house, but it'll also make for a surprisingly chic look while running errands (just toss on a baseball cap and slip into some retro sneakers).

Lacoste velour terrycloth sweatshirt dress, $185 at Lacoste

Photo: Lacoste.
UGG Iris Velour Track Jacket

Your favorite '90s tracksuit just got a seriously contemporary update—in the form of a little logomania, of course.

UGG Iris velour track jacket, $190 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Frankie B Velvet Track Jacket

Yup, colorblocked velour jackets (and matching pants) are on the menu now, too.

Frankie B velvet track jacket, $240 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Crushed Velvet Bomber Jacket

This delightfully cozy (and delightfully affordable) tracksuit is available in silver, millennial pink and sky blue.

Crushed velvet bomber jacket, $18 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21.
Velour Hoodie

In case you prefer velour details to all-velour-everything.

Velour hoodie, $65 at Victoria's Secret

Photo: Victoria's Secret.
Opening Ceremony Velour Hoodie Dress

Tracksuit. Dress. (Need I say more?)

Opening Ceremony velour hoodie dress, $225 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
