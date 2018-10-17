Velour Tracksuits Are Back, Baby

The aughts were a questionable time in fashion history. Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were some of the biggest “fashion icons” of the decade, setting trends like flagrant label sporting, ghastly pale nude lip gloss and clubbing until the wee hours of the morning without shame.

But one hallmark style of the decade that continues to endear itself to us? The infamous velour tracksuit.

Though some might make the case that velour tracksuits were a precursor to today’s enduring athleisure trend, the throwback style was way more statement-making than the current street-influenced sportswear look. Some velour tracksuits came in hot pink and neon hues, while others were designed with cheeky appliqués and brand names brazenly embroidered across the behind. (Juicy Couture, anyone?)

Now—much to our surprise (and delight)—velour tracksuits are making a comeback. Instead of sticking with the over-the-top details that once defined the velour tracksuit genre, designers are imbuing the iconic piece with some of the minimalism that underscores modern-day athleisure.

In other words, your favorite trend from the early aughts just met your favorite trend from today—they became friends, and now, they’re bringing out the best in each other.

Ahead, you’ll find 17 contemporary takes on the signature velour tracksuit—just in time for cuffing season. Why cozy up in beat-up sweats or an old stained tee when you could snuggle up in a little stylish nostalgia, instead?