Velour Tracksuits Are Back, Baby

The aughts were a questionable time in fashion history. Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were some of the biggest “fashion icons” of the decade, setting trends like flagrant label sporting, ghastly pale nude lip gloss and clubbing until the wee hours of the morning without shame.
But one hallmark style of the decade that continues to endear itself to us? The infamous velour tracksuit.
Though some might make the case that velour tracksuits were a precursor to today’s enduring athleisure trend, the throwback style was way more statement-making than the current street-influenced sportswear look. Some velour tracksuits came in hot pink and neon hues, while others were designed with cheeky appliqués and brand names brazenly embroidered across the behind. (Juicy Couture, anyone?)
Now—much to our surprise (and delight)—velour tracksuits are making a comeback. Instead of sticking with the over-the-top details that once defined the velour tracksuit genre, designers are imbuing the iconic piece with some of the minimalism that underscores modern-day athleisure.
In other words, your favorite trend from the early aughts just met your favorite trend from today—they became friends, and now, they’re bringing out the best in each other.
Ahead, you’ll find 17 contemporary takes on the signature velour tracksuit—just in time for cuffing season. Why cozy up in beat-up sweats or an old stained tee when you could snuggle up in a little stylish nostalgia, instead?
Juicy Couture Velour Jumpsuit
Juicy Couture was undoubtedly the leader of the velour tracksuit revolution back in its hey-day. Now, it's leading the velour revival; the brand updated its OG offerings with new cuts and colors that fit perfectly into the athleisure landscape of today.
Juicy Couture ultra luxe velour hooded jumpsuit, $228 at Juicy Couture
Photo:
Juicy Couture.
Opening Ceremony Velour Track Jacket
This elevated sweatsuit melds the early aughts tracksuit's textural appeal with a dash of today's cool girl joggers (and their sleek, sleek fit).
Opening Ceremony Intarsia-trimmed velour track jacket, $195 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
La Vie Rebecca Taylor Velour Track Jacket
Rebecca Taylor's take on the trend refreshes the classic sweatsuit template with ultra-feminine details, like ruffles on the jacket and subtle pops of floral prints.
La Vie Rebecca Taylor velour jacket, $275 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Guizio PT2 Velour Tracksuit
This contemporary take on the tracksuit offers updates to the classic style with a high waist, cropped hem and jogger fit—allowing it to blend right in with the athleisure trends of the moment.
Danielle Guizio PT2 tracksuit, $265 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Sanctuary Velour Track Joggers
These ultra comfy joggers by Sanctuary are made with pile knit, making them extra soft and cozy.
Sanctuary velour track joggers, $99 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Sanctuary Oslo Velour Pullover
This "matching" velour pullover gives the standard zip-up jacket an elevated update with a mock neck design.
Sanctuary Oslo velour pullover, $89 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
FILA + UO Laina Velour Track Jacket
FILA's made a huge comback recently, and Urban Outfitters took note of the sportswear brand's renaissance. The Laina Velour Track Jacket is one of the stand-out pieces in the exclusive FILA x UO collab collection.
FILA + UO Laina velour track jacket, $85 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
ASOS DESIGN Curve Velour Off Shoulder Sweatshirt
This velour pullover cross references the off-the-shoulder trend that took off back in the 80s. The ultra-soft velour fabric and its subdued violet-gray hue keep this piece from looking too Flashdance-inspired.
ASOS Design curve velour off shoulder sweatshirt, $36 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Maaj Velour Layer Pullover Revolve
For a sexier take on the throwback trend, try this plunging velour pullover as an alternative to the traditional zip-up track jacket.
Maaj velour layer pullover, $82 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Pam & Gela Velvet Crop Hoodie
Worn together or styled with vintage denim, this cropped velvet hoodie features a kangaroo pocket (great for hiding snacks to munch on while watching TV on the couch) and a drawstring waistband for an adjustable fit.
Pam & Gela velvet camo crop hoodie, $175 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Juicy Couture Black Label Luxe Velour Zip Through Hoodie
If you'd prefer to rock the '00s trend in its truest form, look no further than this baby pink set by Juicy Coutire. Paris Hilton would totally approve.
Juicy Couture Black Label luxe velour zip through hoodie, $240 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.