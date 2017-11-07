StyleCaster
Share

18 Healthy Veggie Chip Recipes to Curb Snack Cravings

What's hot
StyleCaster

18 Healthy Veggie Chip Recipes to Curb Snack Cravings

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Healthy Fall and Winter Snack Recipes | Veggie Chips
18 Start slideshow
Photo: The Healthful Ideas

Eating healthy can be easy and natural at times and, other times, it can feel next to impossible. There are days when all is well and you’ve made smart, nutritious choices at breakfast and lunch, and then 3PM hits, and you suddenly find yourself scouring the bottom of your purse or the office kitchen for something salty or sweet to snack on. Those are the moments when you need something filling, tasty, and satisfying to cut through the cravings and keep you moving.

MORE: 20 Healthy Soup Recipes to Try This Season

Veggie chips are an inventive, healthy snack that prove that snacking on produce doesn’t have to be as boring as dipping carrots into hummus or sliced celery into peanut butter. (Nothing against those snacks; they’re classics—but sometimes a girl needs a change.) Veggie chips are super-savory, delicious alternative. Think baked radish slices with a pinch of salt that you can crunch on instead of Doritos that taste just as good—and maybe even better—than your vending machine go-to.

MORE: 7 Ways to Beat the Daylight Savings Blues

Ahead, get inspired with a bunch of our favorite veggie chip recipes that’ll instantly curb your snack cravings, without making you feel like you sacrificed flavor or deprived yourself of pleasure.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Veggie Chip Recipes: Zucchini Chips

Zucchini Chips

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Veggie Chip Recipes: Oven Baked Veggie Chips

Oven Baked Veggie Chips

Photo: The Healthful Ideas
Veggie Chip Recipes: Salt & Vinegar Zucchini Chips

Salt & Vinegar Zucchini Chips

Photo: The Wholesome Dish
Veggie Chip Recipes: Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

Photo: Kenan and Kale
Veggie Chip Recipes: Nacho Cheese Kale Chips

Nacho Cheese Kale Chips

Photo: The Roasted Root
Veggie Chip Recipes: Parsnip Chips

Parsnip Chips

Photo: The Little Pine
Veggie Chip Recipes: Baked Radish Chips with Sea Salt

Baked Radish Chips with Sea Salt

Photo: Hello Glow
Veggie Chip Recipes: Spicy Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Spicy Baked Sweet Potato Chips

Photo: Noming Thru Life
Veggie Chip Recipes: Baked Kobocha Squash Chips

Baked Kobocha Squash Chips

Photo: Veggies Don't Bite
Veggie Chip Recipes: Eggplant Chips

Eggplant Chips

Photo: The Little Pine
Veggie Chip Recipes: Chocolate Dipped Sweet Potato Chips

Chocolate Dipped Sweet Potato Chips

Photo: Things I Made Today
Veggie Chip Recipes: Garlic Roasted Kale Chips

Garlic Roasted Kale Chips

Photo: Fit Foodie Finds
Veggie Chip Recipes: Tomato Chips

Tomato Chips

Photo: Running to the Kitchen
Veggie Chip Recipes: Cheesy Nacho Spinach Chips

Cheesy Nacho Spinach Chips

Photo: Lost Garden Blog
Veggie Chip Recipes: Baked Butternut Squash Chips

Baked Butternut Squash Chips

Photo: A Couple Cooks
Veggie Chip Recipes: Baked Plantain Chips

Baked Plantain Chips

Photo: The Little Pine
Veggie Chip Recipes: Oil-Free Air Fryer Chips

Oil-Free Air Fryer Chips

Photo: The Crunchy Chronicles
Veggie Chip Recipes: Yucca Chips

Yucca Chips

Photo: The Little Pine

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Ways to Style a Suit Right Now

The Best Ways to Style a Suit Right Now
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Zucchini Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Oven Baked Veggie Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Salt & Vinegar Zucchini Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Sweet Potato Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Nacho Cheese Kale Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Parsnip Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Baked Radish Chips with Sea Salt
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Spicy Baked Sweet Potato Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Baked Kobocha Squash Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Eggplant Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Chocolate Dipped Sweet Potato Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Garlic Roasted Kale Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Tomato Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Cheesy Nacho Spinach Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Baked Butternut Squash Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Baked Plantain Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Oil-Free Air Fryer Chips
  • Veggie Chip Recipes: Yucca Chips
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share