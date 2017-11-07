18 Healthy Veggie Chip Recipes to Curb Snack Cravings

Eating healthy can be easy and natural at times and, other times, it can feel next to impossible. There are days when all is well and you’ve made smart, nutritious choices at breakfast and lunch, and then 3PM hits, and you suddenly find yourself scouring the bottom of your purse or the office kitchen for something salty or sweet to snack on. Those are the moments when you need something filling, tasty, and satisfying to cut through the cravings and keep you moving.

Veggie chips are an inventive, healthy snack that prove that snacking on produce doesn’t have to be as boring as dipping carrots into hummus or sliced celery into peanut butter. (Nothing against those snacks; they’re classics—but sometimes a girl needs a change.) Veggie chips are super-savory, delicious alternative. Think baked radish slices with a pinch of salt that you can crunch on instead of Doritos that taste just as good—and maybe even better—than your vending machine go-to.

Ahead, get inspired with a bunch of our favorite veggie chip recipes that’ll instantly curb your snack cravings, without making you feel like you sacrificed flavor or deprived yourself of pleasure.