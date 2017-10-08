15 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Vegan

Though we aren’t ones to promote diet trends or strict food advice, veganism is something we can get behind. The 100-percent plant-based diet, which also excludes the consumption of any animal-based products (i.e. fur, leather, etc.), is a popular lifestyle nowadays, with dozens of celebrities hopping on the vegan bandwagon.

Along with promoting the humane treatment of animals, veganism is hot among A-listers for its plethora of health benefits. Natalie Portman credits the diet to curing her adult acne. In celebration of World Vegetarian Day on October 9, we put together a list of 15 celebrities you might not know were vegan. Read the vegan journeys of stars like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Sia, and more, ahead.