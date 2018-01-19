StyleCaster
Treat Yourself to These Pretty Finds for Valentine’s Day

Treat Yourself to These Pretty Finds for Valentine’s Day

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping Guide
Is it just us, or is dressing up for a holiday (Hallmark-invented or not) one of the most fun things ever? Valentine’s Day is associated with pinks, reds, doilies, lace, and hearts—it’s unapologetically girly, and we love it for that. Even better, we love using the day as an excuse to treat ourselves to an item or two that’s themed to the occasion.

Whether or not you’re coupled up or single, are planning on staying in or going out on Valentine’s Day itself, these dresses, tops, and accessories will definitely help you feel the self-love. And by the way, mid-February marks the deepest part of winter, after which you can look forward to heading toward spring. And if a little treat or two helps you do that, what’s the harm?

1 of 35
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Lulus Toast to Life coral pink mini dress

Lulus Toast to Life coral pink mini dress, $49 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Nasty Gal Fur Once in My Life faux fur bomber jacket

Nasty Gal Fur Once in My Life faux fur bomber jacket, $68 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | TOBI Pick Me Up dark rose lace romper

TOBI Pick Me Up dark rose lace romper, $78 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Rahi Cali Palace velvet ruffle top

Rahi Cali Palace velvet ruffle top, $142 at Rahi Cali

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | dRA Andel kimono dress

dRA Andel kimono dress, $180 at dRA

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Jemma Sands Malibu in blush

Jemma Sands Malibu in blush, $245 at Jemma Sands

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Botkier Bleecker double crossbody

Botkier Bleecker double crossbody, $248 at Botkier

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Nasty Gal Keep Up Your Side of the Bargain velvet pants

Nasty Gal Keep Up Your Side of the Bargain velvet pants, $45 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | N12H powder room jumpsuit

N12H powder room jumpsuit, $305 at N12H

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping |Black Orchid Bardot straight fray in peaches and cream

Black Orchid Bardot straight fray in peaches and cream, $163 at Black Orchid

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Floral pleated maxi jumpsuit in red

Floral pleated maxi jumpsuit in red, $43 at Sophie and Trey

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Pink Studio 54 scrunchie

Pink Studio 54 scrunchie, $18 at NFC

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Lillianna Flirt earrings

Lillianna Flirt earrings, $225 at Lillianna

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | The Sak Moonrise medium crossbody

The Sak Moonrise medium crossbody, $148 at The Sak

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | TOBI Walk on the Wide Side dark rose jumpsuit

TOBI Walk on the Wide Side dark rose jumpsuit, $78 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Rahi Cali Wisteria cutout dress

Rahi Cali Wisteria cutout dress, $112 at Rahi Cali

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Freya Demi Poppy round bag in red velvet

Freya Demi Poppy round bag in red velvet, $680 at Freya

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Long duster knit cardigan in taupe

Long duster knit cardigan in taupe, $40 at Sophie and Trey

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Multicolor striped knit sweater

Multicolor striped knit sweater, $40 at Sophie and Trey

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Lucy Love Tranquility red floral print off-the-shoulder dress

Lucy Love Tranquility red floral print off-the-shoulder dress, $91 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Lauren Moshi Edda lightning heart tee

Lauren Moshi Edda lightning heart tee, $96 at Lauren Moshi

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | N12H Reflections flare sleeve dress

N12H Reflections flare sleeve dress, $193 at N12H

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Salar Milano Lea Fring pink

Salar Milano Lea Fring pink, $470 at Salar Miliano

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Adina Reyter one twist circle necklace

Adina Reyter one twist circle necklace, $795 at Adina Reyter

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Guess Virginia lace dress

Guess Virginia lace dress, $89 at Guess

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Botkier Fulton small tote

Botkier Fulton small tote, $288 at Botkier

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Guess Alison Ponte dress

Guess Alison Ponte dress, $108 at Guess

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Lindsey Nicole Ludlow Mini

Lindsey Nicole Ludlow Mini, $695 at Lindsey Nicole

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Storets Evie strappy sleeves ribbed dress

Storets Evie strappy sleeves ribbed dress, $138 at Storets

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | dRA Melody top

dRA Melody top, $110 at dRA

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Twenty Harmony rib long sleeve exaggerated neck bodysuit

Twenty Harmony rib long sleeve exaggerated neck bodysuit, $145 at Twenty

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Free People She's a Doll sheer red lace crop top

Free People She's a Doll sheer red lace crop top, $58 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | TOBI Knock It Off rose shoulder top

TOBI Knock It Off rose shoulder top, $58 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Nasty Gal Did You Tier Me crop top

Nasty Gal Did You Tier Me crop top, $24 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Shopping | Adornmonde Darius gold heart hoop earrings

Adornmonde Darius gold heart hoop earrings, $84 at Adornmonde

