Treat Yourself to These Pretty Finds for Valentine’s Day

Is it just us, or is dressing up for a holiday (Hallmark-invented or not) one of the most fun things ever? Valentine’s Day is associated with pinks, reds, doilies, lace, and hearts—it’s unapologetically girly, and we love it for that. Even better, we love using the day as an excuse to treat ourselves to an item or two that’s themed to the occasion.

Whether or not you’re coupled up or single, are planning on staying in or going out on Valentine’s Day itself, these dresses, tops, and accessories will definitely help you feel the self-love. And by the way, mid-February marks the deepest part of winter, after which you can look forward to heading toward spring. And if a little treat or two helps you do that, what’s the harm?