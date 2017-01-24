StyleCaster
Valentine’s Day Outfits: What to Wear on Any Type of Date

by
Photo: Ring My Bell

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and while you may be stressing about a gift, we’d like to focus on a different aspect of the occasion: your outfit. While you could go the red-dress route, it’s certainly not your only option, and deviating from the Hallmark color scheme of the holiday gives you a chance to get a little more creative.

Also: it’s 2017. Not everyone is doing the whole candelit-dinner thing come February 14. Maybe you’re staying in for a homemade meal and Netflix marathon with your boo, maybe you’re finally getting around to going ice skating together—hey, maybe you’re jetting off on a tropical vacation together!

Below, see outfit ideas to get you started for every kind of Valentine’s Day date.

Photo: Fashioned Chic

Photo: Mia Mia Mine

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: What Olivia Did

Photo: Pursuit of Shoes

Photo: Hapatime

Photo: Wendy's Lookbook

Photo: Vogue Haus

Photo: A Keene Sense of Style

Photo: A Girl Named Nydia

Photo: The Viva Luxury

Photo: Into Your Closet

Photo: Namastrend

Photo: The Knotted Chain

Photo: Shall We Sasa

Photo: Color Me Courtney

Photo: Blondie in the City

Photo: My Blonde Gal

Photo: A Girl Named Nydia

Photo: A Keene Sense of Style

Photo: Marilyn's Closet

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: With Love From Kat

Photo: In Love With Style

