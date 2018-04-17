10 New and Upcoming Celebrity Fashion Lines We Can’t Wait to Shop

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie has walked the runway for designers such as Dolce & Gabbana, Phillip Plein, and Chanel. But really, her modeling career was a ploy to learn more about the fashion industry. In an interview with People, the 19-year-old revealed that she's working on her very own streetwear line, thanks to her experience in modeling.

“I started modeling just because I wanted to study designers, and then I started doing well and making money so I just continued doing it,” she said. “But my ultimate goal has always been to take in everything that I’ve learned from the designers and [design] myself with my line one day.”

Though Richie didn't reveal any details about her upcoming fashion line, such as when it will be released or what it will look like, if we know anything about Richie's street style, expect her line to include a lot of bright colors and slouchy, comfortable fits.

“I’m actually working on it right now. It’s a fashion line. It’s going to be exclusively mine, and it’s going to be streetwear. My style,” she said. “I’ve been talking about it for years, and we’re finally working on it. It’s really exciting.”