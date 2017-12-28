19 Up-and-Coming Fashion Bloggers You Need to Follow Now

Looking for some new fashion inspiration for 2018, or need someone new to Insta-stalk during down time between holiday events? (Because, real talk, way too many of us are boredom-stalking exes or co-workers.) We rounded up 20 of our favorite up-and-coming fashion bloggers that you need to follow, like immediately.
Check out these bloggers—some of whom just started and are already taking over the scene, some of whom are veterans we just can’t get enough of. Also, did we mention that these ladies are total badass boss babes? They work full-time jobs, run side hustles, curate Pinterest-worthy pictures, and many seem to do most or all of it in heels.
It was hard narrowing the list down to just 19, but we feel like we found a blogger to fit everyone’s personal style—from the boho babe and Parisian traveler to the classic New Yorker and feminine floral fiend. Ahead, click through our top picks for fashion bloggers you definitely need to keep your eye on in 2018.
Candidly Chan
Chandler is an Atlanta-based blogger with killer style and a contagious smile. We love following her page and seeing how she styles her outfits.
@candidlychan
NYCxClothes
Shelcy and Christy are two sisters empowering women through their blog and in-person events. Their page is filled with gorgeous editorials and New York hidden gems.
@nycxclothes
Wait, You Need This
Janelle of Wait, You Need This is our outfit go-to. From chic on-the-go looks to closet must-haves, you need to follow her.
@waityouneedthis
East Coast Fox
Amanda's blog is your perfect mix of boho babe meets city girl. From a perfectly curated Insta feed to even better outfits, follow East Coast Fox!
@eastcoastfox
Mimosas in Manhattan
Courtney and Kelly are Brooklyn-based cousins, who balance full-time jobs, blogging and attending NYC's coolest events. They are total girl bosses with badass style.
@mimosasinmanhattan
And I Get Dressed
Kellie's colorful outfits and classic red lip are just two of countless reasons you should follow And I Get Dressed. We love her page and know you will too.
@itsmekellieb
A-Listed
Digital strategist by day, blogger by night, Alyssa's blog is your working city girl must-follow.
@alisted
Lisa Prang
Lisa is a Michigan-based graphic designer and blogger. We love her urban style and Insta feed.
@lisamarieprang
Prêt-à-Provost
With a dash of parisian style, Allie's blog is what feminine dreams are made of. We love following her Paris travels, favorite NYC spots and seeing the most perfect heels and bags for each outfit.
@allieprovost
Cassidy Secrets
Cassidy is a beauty vlogger with some killer style. We love following her insta and Youtube pages!
@cassidysecrets
Hot Dress Hot Mess
Bailey is a Seattle-based blogger where "fashion meets the reality of life." We dig her feminine and chic outfits.
@hotdresshotmess
The Lipstick Fever
Emily is New Yorker turned London-based blog with chic closet essentials and an effortless style that we love.
@lipstickfever
Color and Chic
Hoang-Kim is a TV journalist in Virgina and previous Miss Nebraska USA 2015. She shows off her super wearable, feminine and trendy outfits on her blog and is a great page to follow for work outfit inspiration!
@hkcung
Chelsea as of Late
Publicist by day, blogger by night—Chelsea as of Late is our perfect page for stylish casual looks. She's a mix of NYC meets West Coast vibes and we always look forward to seeing where she's traveling to next!
@chelseaasoflate
Making it in Manhattan
Caroline is a modern day Carrie Bradshaw and living the NYC dream. She's a fashion editor, stylist, consultant and also runs her website. Follow along for her NYC adventures and a BTS look at the fashion industry.
@carolinevazzana
Pink Champagne Problems
Dana is a fashion merchandiser by day and blogger by night. Her blog, Pink Champagne Problems showcases her perfectly curated feminine and preppy looks; and we just can't get enough!
@pinkchampagneproblems
Marenschia
We're obsessed with Maren's style. She is a Norway-based blogger and we want to be her fashion BFF.
@marenschia
Obsessions Now
Crystal of Obsessions Now is a New York blogger with unbeatable chic style. We love seeing how she pairs prints, textures and the season's hottest trends.
@obsessions_now
The Daily Seyi
Seyi is a LA-based blogger and we love her feminine minimalist meets chic personal style.
@thedailyseyi