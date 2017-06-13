The Best Unique Bathing Suits Nobody Else Will Have

Unless you’ve been living under a rock with no wifi connection, we probably don’t have to tell you that one-piece swimsuits are trending, right? They’ve taken over our Instagram feeds, our billboards, and even our closets. But there’s almost nothing worse than finding a suit you’re in love with, only to realize half the beach is wearing it, too.

With that in mind, we scoured the interwebs for the most unique bathing suits—fun cut-outs, interesting fabrics, and unexpected colors and designs from brands both big and small—that you haven’t seen a million times over before the Fourth of July. Ahead, a one-piece with a detail you haven’t seen before, a bikini top that you can repurpose as a crop-top, and a high-waisted two-piece in a shade that’s flattering on everyone.