The Best Unique Bathing Suits Nobody Else Will Have

The Best Unique Bathing Suits Nobody Else Will Have

Lauren Caruso
by
unique bathing suits
Photo: Courtesy of Sidway Swim

Unless you’ve been living under a rock with no wifi connection, we probably don’t have to tell you that one-piece swimsuits are trending, right? They’ve taken over our Instagram feeds, our billboards, and even our closets. But there’s almost nothing worse than finding a suit you’re in love with, only to realize half the beach is wearing it, too.

MORE: 35 Summer Pieces From Indie Brands That Nobody Else Will Have

With that in mind, we scoured the interwebs for the most unique bathing suits—fun cut-outs, interesting fabrics, and unexpected colors and designs from brands both big and small—that you haven’t seen a million times over before the Fourth of July. Ahead, a one-piece with a detail you haven’t seen before, a bikini top that you can repurpose as a crop-top, and a high-waisted two-piece in a shade that’s flattering on everyone.

Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Blue, white, and yellow one-shoulder Sumersalt The Sidestroke Swimsuit

Summersalt The Sidestroke Swimsuit, $95; at Summersalt

Photo: Summersalt
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Crimson two-piece Staud x Solid & Striped Lili crop top with bow and bottom

Staud x Solid & Striped Lili Top + Bottom, $176; at Solid & Striped

Photo: Solid & Striped
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Terracotta COS Swimsuit with Tie Back and gathered at the front

COS Swimsuit with Tie Back, $59; at COS

Photo: COS
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Mara Hoffman Printed One-piece Swimsuit

Mara Hoffman Printed Swimsuit, $225; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Wild Wood One Piece with bust keyhole and tie

Wild Wood One Piece, $180; at Zulu & Zephyr

Photo: Zulu & Zephyr
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Blue Araks Elmar One-Shoulder Swimsuit with side cutout

Araks Elmar One-Shoulder Swimsuit, $325; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Canary Rachel Comey Matriarch Suit with side cutouts

Rachel Comey Matriarch Suit in Canary, $253; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Moss Midsommar Swim Astor Bottom with cutouts and ties

Midsommar Swim Astor Bottom, $85; at Midsommar Swim

Photo: Midsommar Swim
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Red Sidway Anderson One Piece Swimsuit with bows on the shoulder

Sidway Anderson One Piece, $138; at Sidway

Photo: Sidway
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Strapless two piece Her the Label Frances Bathing Suit in Stone Taupe

Her the Label Frances Bathing Suit in Stone Taupe, $180; at Her the Label

Photo: Her the Label
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Blue/Black ADAY It Takes Two Piece swimsuit

ADAY It Takes Two Piece, $105; at ADAY

Photo: ADAY
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Checkered two piece J.Crew Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Bathing Suit with puff sleeves

J.Crew Gingham Off-the-Shoulder Bathing Suit, $108; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew
Unique Summer Bathing Suits—Two piece green Aerie Piping Top + Bottom

Aerie Piping Top + Bottom, $29.94; at Aerie

Photo: Aerie

Tavik Lela One Piece Swimsuit, $125; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve / Unique Summer Bathing Suits—One piece black Tavik swimsuit
Best Summer Bathing Suits—Strange bikinis monokini frolic

Strange Bikinis Monokini in Frolic, $145; at Strange Bikinis

Photo: Strange Bikinis

