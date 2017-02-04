Uneven Hem Jeans: The Style Everyone’s Wearing Right Now

We’ve got to hand it to ‘em: Over the past few months, frayed denim has rebranded itself from the mark of a long day at work (or, if you were pre-adolescent, a long day of play) to a standout trend of 2017. And, like any good trend, it’s iterated time and time again—the distressed jean gave way to the deconstructed jean, which lead to the boyfriend jean, which gave way to the girlfriend jean—and now, the uneven hem jean is enjoying its time in the spotlight. It’s likely thanks to French brand Vetements, which inspired women everywhere to DIY their own pair when the brand charged upwards of four figures for a pair of short-in-the-front-long-in-the-back jeans.

But, as most trends go, the unfussy style has trickled down to high-end denim brands and mass stores alike—and now that it’s more accessible, it’s easier than ever to get in on it. Ahead, 15 pairs of denim with raw, uneven hems to shop now.