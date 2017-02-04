StyleCaster
Uneven Hem Jeans: The Style Everyone’s Wearing Right Now

Uneven Hem Jeans: The Style Everyone’s Wearing Right Now

Photo: Getty Images

We’ve got to hand it to ‘em: Over the past few months, frayed denim has rebranded itself from the mark of a long day at work (or, if you were pre-adolescent, a long day of play) to a standout trend of 2017. And, like any good trend, it’s iterated time and time again—the distressed jean gave way to the deconstructed jean, which lead to the boyfriend jean, which gave way to the girlfriend jean—and now, the uneven hem jean is enjoying its time in the spotlight. It’s likely thanks to French brand Vetements, which inspired women everywhere to DIY their own pair when the brand charged upwards of four figures for a pair of short-in-the-front-long-in-the-back jeans.

But, as most trends go, the unfussy style has trickled down to high-end denim brands and mass stores alike—and now that it’s more accessible, it’s easier than ever to get in on it. Ahead, 15 pairs of denim with raw, uneven hems to shop now.

SIWY Mary-Jane In Crazy Train Jeans Step-Hem Jeans, $157; at SIWY

Photo: SIWY

Madewell Step-Hem Jeans, $128; at Madwell

Photo: Madwell

Abercrombie Ripped Super Skinny Jeans, $88; at Abercrombie

Photo: Abercrombie

Current/Elliot The Uneven Cut Skinny Jean, $248; at Current/Elliot

Photo: Current/Elliot

FRAME Le High Straight Jeans, $249; at Shopbop

Photo: FRAME

The Frankie Shop Shredded Jeans, $124; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop

Noisy May Eve Low Rise Super Skinny Jeans with Uneven Raw Hem, $36; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Nili Lotan Franki Distressed Jeans, $375; at Barneys New York

Photo: Nili Lotan

M.I.H Marrakesh Frayed Cropped Mid-Rise Flared Jeans, $280; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: M.I.H

BDG Girlfriend High-Rise Jean Deconstructed Hem, $69, at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

H&M Vintage High Cropped Jeans, $19.99, at H&M

Photo: H&M

Zara Boyfriend Jeans with Uneven Hem, $19.99; at Zara

Photo: Zara

3x1 W3 Straight Authentic Crop Jeans,$285; at Shopbop

Photo: 3x1

Citizens of Humanity The Principle Girlfriend Jeans with Raw Hem $258, at Shopbop

Photo: Citizens of Humanity

Cheap Monday Commom Low Waste Straight Jeans with Raw Uneven Hem, $100; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

