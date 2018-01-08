StyleCaster
25 of the Most Wanted Under-$100 Deals to Shop Now

25 of the Most Wanted Under-$100 Deals to Shop Now

Now that the holidays are over, it only makes sense that we’re ready to completely revamp our closet (and perk up our spirits now that we no longer have tons of champagne-filled parties to look forward to). The only problem is, we’re still broke from the holiday spending spree we went on. Luckily, there are a ton of under $100 deals that will help satisfy your craving for something new and pretty without worsening your credit card hangover.

From a pair of $80 cheetah-print heels (a necessity in anyone’s closet) to an ultra-chic $88 black oversized blazer, these gorgeous finds all look way pricier than they actually are. Itching to score one for yourself? Check out our 25 top under-$100 deals, ahead.

Ashby dusty pink faux fur coat, $86 at Lulus

Metallic faux-leather block-heel boots for women, $45 at Old Navy

TOBI Chill With Me black oversized blazer, $88 at TOBI

Zara sweater with puff sleeves, $50 at Zara

You'll Never Get Tear-Away With It check pants, $60 at Nasty Gal

TOBI Missy black faux suede thigh high boots, $94 at TOBI

TOBI In Between rib pink sweater, $78 at TOBI

Porter Lyons amethyst earrings, $75 at Porter Lyons

The Simple Life wide-leg satin pants, $28 at Nasty Gal

Henri Bendel Crosby mini zip crossbody, $80 at Henri Bendel

Zara animal print high heel ankle boots, $80 at Zara

QUAY Australia Starstruck sunglasses, $79 at Modcloth

Rebecca Minkoff Cameron charm choker, $59 at Stella & Dot

Hat Attack wool beret, $50 at Hat Attack

Z Supply The Camo Overalls, $78 at Shopbop

Forever 21 skinny camo paperbag pants, $35 at Forever 21

Alala Niche tight in black, $95 at Alala

Alala Crest bra in oilslick, $75 at Alala

Current Air skinny jean with ripped hems, $76 at ASOS

Grimaud grey and black striped two-piece jumpsuit, $74 at Lulus

Check It Over longline coat, $100 at Nasty Gal

Zara faux leather biker jacket, $90 at Zara

Forever 21 poplin high-low maxi shirt dress, $68 at Forever 21

Free People slouchy cropped puffer coat, $98 at Revolve

