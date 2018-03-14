StyleCaster
25 Killer Pairs of Boots—All Under $100

25 Killer Pairs of Boots—All Under $100

As any busy, stylish woman knows: shoes are key to every outfit. They’ve gotta be comfortable (because you’re running around); high-quality (so they don’t bust on the tenth wear); affordable (because given how many we’re probably going to buy in a lifetime, it’s simply impossible to pay $450 for every pair); and—for obvious reasons—cute.

Fortunately, for fashionistas with vision, curating a look isn’t really about bougie brands and luxury items. It’s about how you style what you wear. That’s why you shouldn’t be afraid to grab a pair of $100 boots—in fact, we encourage it. Particularly when it comes to trends, why spend your entire month’s rent on them? Sure; splurge on a knee-high pair of black leather boots or a nude suede bootie you’ll wear from April through October—but not on the glittery pink platform boots or the floral embroidered ones that aren’t the most versatile.

Check out our picks ahead and get ready to add some truly killer affordable boots to your collection.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Struck By You silver metallic ankle booties

Struck By You silver metallic ankle booties, $68 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Olivia over the knee boots

Olivia over the knee boots, $42 at Shop MODA

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Dolce Vita Tay booties

Dolce Vita Tay booties, $80 at Dolce Vita

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Hurricane weather boot

Hurricane weather boot, $60 at Free People

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Geller grey suede boots

Geller grey suede boots, $98 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Alasdair nude suede lace-up high heel booties

Alasdair nude suede lace-up high heel booties, $52 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | This Stud Be Love Western boot

This Stud Be Love Western boot, $60 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Toughen Up vegan suede boot

Toughen Up vegan suede boot, $60 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Dianne silver rhinestone knee high heel boots

Dianne silver rhinestone knee high heel boots, $61 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Huxley white studded mid-calf boots

Huxley white studded mid-calf boots, $39 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Leandra white velvet booties

Leandra white velvet booties, $88 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | It's a Date lace-up boots

It's a Date lace-up boots, $32 at Entourage

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Harley stud bootie

Harley stud bootie, $58 at Shop MODA

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Vegan Alameda boot

Vegan Alameda boot, $98 at Free People

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Old Navy suede side-zip ankle boots

Old Navy suede side-zip ankle boots, $45 at Old Navy

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Banned Gettin' geometric block heel bootie

Banned Gettin' geometric block heel bootie, $69 at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Steve Madden Odessa boots

Steve Madden Odessa boots, $80 at Steve Madden

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Dolce Vita Elana Booties

Dolce Vita Elana Booties, $70 at Dolce Vita

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Express jewel flat lug boots

Express jewel flat lug boots, $70 at Express

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Zara tall elastic high heel boots

Zara tall elastic high heel boots, $70 at Zara

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | JOLIE by Edward Spiers ankle boot

JOLIE by Edward Spiers ankle boot, $75 at Yoox

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Sam Edelman Kinzey 2 booties

Sam Edelman Kinzey 2 booties, $98 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Call It Spring Hailassi sock booties

Call It Spring Hailassi sock booties, $80 at Macys

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | EXTREME by Eddie Marc Adele Star bootie

EXTREME by Eddie Marc Adele Star bootie, $35 at Nordstrom Rack

STYLECASTER | Boots Under $100 | Lemon Drop faux suede sock boots

Lemon Drop faux suede sock boots, $45 at Forever 21

