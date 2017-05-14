22 Alternative Wedding Dresses for the Non-Traditional Bride

So you’re getting married—congratulations! But you’ve eschewed the traditional engagement ring, decided to forego flowers in favor of books, and might even consider going the City Hall Route—that’s to say, you’re not exactly into the whole cake-topper look—so why would you force yourself into a cookie-cutter dress?

Luckily, there are dozens of alternative wedding dress options for brides looking to walk down the aisle—or down the court’s steps—looking less like a princess, and more like, well, themselves. Ahead, we found 22 styles—including a pale pink gown, a a satin-silk slip dress, and even a metallic midi style—to shop now. The best part? Most of them are priced well below the average.