12 Celebrity Brides Who Wore Unconventional Wedding Dresses

Here comes the bride, all dressed in…well, not white, that’s for sure. While we love a tulled-out ivory wedding gown, we’re not opposed to unconventional dresses in black, pink, or even yellow—and sometimes we might even prefer it. Long are the days of white, white, and more white. There are about a bajillion other colors and silhouettes out there that are a lot more interesting than your run-of-the-mill snow-colored ballgown.

No shade if you like going the traditional route (we all do from the time to time), but for the wild brides out there looking to experiment, you might want to draw inspiration from these 12 celebrity brides who wore uber-unconventional wedding dresses while still stunning down the aisle. See them all, ahead.