35 Modern Ways to Turn up Your Tweed Game

Fact: Tweed is a forever classic. From Chanel staples to chic suit sets, we’re falling in love with tweed all over again this season. We love how an oversized tweed blazer can instantly elevate a pair of skinny jeans and tee, or how a tweed overcoat will take you from dreary winter blahs to street style star. Tweed can be dressed up or down, and really works for any personal style—feminine, tomboy, or Parisian flair.

Tweed is versatile enough for any season (not just winter!), so ahead we listed the best tweed street style moments you’ll want to recreate ASAP—as well as a handful of tweed items you can add to your closet.

Tweed up, ladies, because you won’t want to fall behind on this classic trend.