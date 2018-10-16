StyleCaster
Autumn’s Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Fall is largely a season of neutrals. People snuggle into their finest olive, camel and burgundy knits, all but mimicking the tones of the piles of leaves that surround them.

But autumn brings a handful of other, oft-overlooked colors to the fashion forefront, as well—rich, deep jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue, ruby red and this year’s favorite, turquoise.

The turquoise clothes pervading retailers this fall are less a singular shade and more an array of hues—a color story spanning myriad jewel tones within the turquoise family. There’s the light aqua of aquamarines, the rich blue-green of blue chrysocolla, the desaturated blue of blue smithsonite, the deep teal of blue topaz and of course, the opaque turquoise of traditional turquoise stones.

When considered together, the collection of colors resembles the feathers of a peacock—rich, varied and undeniably stunning. And even more exciting: This diversity of shades will allow any turquoise clothing aficionado to keep their monochromatic ensembles more dynamic than plain.

Ahead, you’ll find 31 of the most stunning turquoise pieces on the market this fall. Whether you’re 50 shades of obsessed with teal clothing or you’re just interested in dipping your toes into the jewel-toned trend, you’re sure to find something pretty enough to warrant a quick purchase. (Like we said before, there’s so much variety—how could you possibly walk away empty-handed?)

1 of 31
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
House of Hackney Blazer

Myriad shades of teal encompassed in a single print.

House of Hackney blazer, $102 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Alice + Olivia Logan Leather Coat

Haven't you heard? Saturated animal prints are the thing now.

Alice + Olivia Logan leather trench, $1,495 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Dark Green Suit

Because power suits are more fun when rendered in jewel tones.

Dark green suit, $153 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Isabel Marant Beeka Bucket Bag

Subtly nod to the trend with this micro-bucket bag.

Isabel Marant Beeka bucket bag, $740 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Wrap Jumpsuit

Dressy enough for a party. Casual enough for everyday wear.

Wrap jumpsuit, $60 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Lavish Alice Tuxedo Cape Dress

Wearing a cape dress is a power move. Wearing a jewel-toned cape dress during autumn is the ultimate power move.

Lavish Alice tuxedo cape dress, $135 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Lizzie Fortunato Heart Drop Earrings

Because drop earrings featuring two shades of turquoise are twice the fun.

Lizzie Fortunato heart drop earrings, $363 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Miss Selfridge Faux Leather Jacket

Everyone needs a leather jacket. Why not get yours in teal?

Miss Selfridge faux leather jacket, $78 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Touch a Cord Dress

Our fall-loving hearts are melting at the thought of a turquoise corduroy jumper.

Touch a Cord dress, $30 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Let Glow Metallic Heel

The easiest way to insert a little turquoise into any party look.

Let Glow metallic heel, $20 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Floral Velour Wrap Dress

Two words: Printed. Velour.

Floral velour wrap dress, $99 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Truss Large Tote

A statement tote that could actually carry all your stuff.

Truss large tote, $230 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Thierry Lasry Wavvvy Sunglasses

The sun doesn't stop shining the moment summer ends.

Thierry Lasry Wavvvy sunglasses, $575 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Mini Dress

A classic silhouette rendered in an incredibly trendy color.

Mini dress, $23 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Aurelie Bidermann Turquoise Drop Earrings

Because we love turquoise stones as much as we love turquoise clothes.

Aurelie Bidermann turquoise drop earrings, $756 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Blue Vegan Leather Jacket

A darker, deeper and desaturated option for the person who isn't sold on teal's normal vibrance.

Blue vegan leather jacket, $54 at Lulu's

Photo: Lulu's.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Wrap Dress

Because any cold-weather wardrobe deserves a fewer silkier lightweight pieces, too.

Wrap dress, $95 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Embossed Square Crossbody Bag

You just got introduced to your favorite fall crossbody.

Embossed square crossbody bag, $50 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Morty Suede Ankle Boots

Pretty sure owning too many ankle boots is impossible. And even if it isn't, aren't these worthy of a spot in your closet?

Morty suede ankle boots, $130 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Long Lace Dress

Yup, fancier dresses are on the menu, too.

Long lace dress, $65 at Venus

Photo: Venus.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
House of Hackney Bag

Because printed purses are seriously underrated.

House of Hackney bag, $43 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Rosantica Sogno Beaded Necklace

Equal parts elegant and edgy.

Rosantica Sogno beaded necklace, $444 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Embroidered Text Sweatshirt

Short-sleeve sweatshirts are an official fall must-have.

Embroidered text sweatshirt, $30 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Flash Lens Sunglasses

So cute you'll be looking for excuses to go outside.

Flash lens sunglasses, $16 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Thermal Turtleneck

A timeless basic, elevated to trendy AF status.

Thermal turtleneck, $40 at Lulu's

Photo: Lulu's.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Dune Kitten Heel

Bright, cute and completely comfortable.

Dune kitten heel, $67 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Oversized Sweater

As the temperatures cool, turtleneck sweaters become increasingly vital. Why not stock up on a handful of pretty colors while you're at it?

Oversized sweater, $26 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Kendra Scott Spiked Statement Necklace

So pretty we can't stop staring at it.

Kendra Scott spiked statement necklace, $195 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Loveland Leather Tote

Functional—and on-trend.

Loveland leather tote, $358 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Rubberized Raincoat

Your go-to raincoat just got the teal treatment.

Rubberized raincoat, $70 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | Autumn's Favorite Color Story Is 50 Shades of Turquoise
Ranjana Khan Crystal Clip Earrings

Don't just draw inspiration from the peacock—become the peacock.

Ranjana Khan crystal clip earrings, $550 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.

