17 Ways to Make Tulle Skirts Look Incredibly Chic

Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Carrie Bradshaw is known for a lot of things—like sipping on cosmos, whining about Mr. Big and even being kind of a jerk—but she’ll forever live on in our hearts for being the woman who knows how to wear the hell out of a tutu. From the pink number in the opening credits to the flowing sea-foam green she wore when Mr. Big rescued her in Paris in Season 6, it seems like no one can rock a tulle skirt like Carrie.

It’s been 13 years since ‘Sex and the City ended, but still bloggers, influencers and It-girls are finding fresh—and high-style ways to wear tulle. It’s not an easy feat—one misstep and you can wind up looking more like a little girl getting ready for a ballet recital than a fashion-savvy adult.

Some play down the flirty, girly vibe by layering theirs over denim jeans, while others are grounding dramatic, full- length versions with casual tanks and tees. We’re spotlighting 17 tutu looks that we are loving.

Originally published June 2015. Updated March 2017.

1 of 17

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Meri Wild

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: A Pair and a Spare

Photo: Man Repeller

Photo: Sydne Style

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: The Blonde's Couture

Photo: Whats Trend

Photo: Here and Now

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: Make Life Easier

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Stockholm Street Style

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

