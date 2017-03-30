17 Ways to Make Tulle Skirts Look Incredibly Chic

Carrie Bradshaw is known for a lot of things—like sipping on cosmos, whining about Mr. Big and even being kind of a jerk—but she’ll forever live on in our hearts for being the woman who knows how to wear the hell out of a tutu. From the pink number in the opening credits to the flowing sea-foam green she wore when Mr. Big rescued her in Paris in Season 6, it seems like no one can rock a tulle skirt like Carrie.

It’s been 13 years since ‘Sex and the City‘ ended, but still bloggers, influencers and It-girls are finding fresh—and high-style ways to wear tulle. It’s not an easy feat—one misstep and you can wind up looking more like a little girl getting ready for a ballet recital than a fashion-savvy adult.

Some play down the flirty, girly vibe by layering theirs over denim jeans, while others are grounding dramatic, full- length versions with casual tanks and tees. We’re spotlighting 17 tutu looks that we are loving.

Originally published June 2015. Updated March 2017.