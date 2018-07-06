37 Pieces of Clothing That Will Convince You Tropical Prints Can Be Chic

Tropical prints, which have historically been reserved for touristy dads and frat bros who can’t be bothered to assemble real outfits, aren’t the kind of thing one might immediately deem stylish. Charming? Sure. Cute? Maybe, in a dad kind of way. But chic? Probably not.
The thing is, tropical prints are chic. According to Pinterest, social media users are pinning “tropical prints” to their digital vision boards 182 percent more frequently than they were last year. Style-conscious people are wearing tropical prints to fashion shows. Brands are filling their stores with tropical print clothing—and tropical print-inspired accessories.
What is going on? The short answer: Tropical prints embody the best of fashion.
The fun of fashion lies not in shopping sprees or summer sales (though those things are undeniably wonderful). The real fun of fashion lies in taking something unexpected and elevating it—turning a kitschy, ugly, or underrated thing into must-have item, through the simple practice of sartorial creativity.
Think about it. There’s nothing inherently pretty about tiny sunglasses, straw bags, or the color orange. But when we have fun with them—when we experiment with different looks, color combinations, and outfits—these things become a hell of a lot cooler.
Through fashion, we can liberate these things from their cultural constraints; they can stop being the accessory that looks like it belongs on your American Girl doll, the bag that you can only reasonably carry to the beach, or the color that you should only wear during the month of October. Instead, they can become another resource in your fashion arsenal—another way to express yourself on any given day.
Much like summer’s other surprising trends, tropical prints aren’t supposed to be cute. But with a little imagination, they can quickly become that way.
Here, 37 tropical print clothing items and accessories that you can shop right now. And hey—even if you’re not ready to commit to this out-of-the-box trend just yet, you can still flip through the slideshow to get a glimpse at what tropical print items are out there. Who knows? You might walk away from this story ready to think up the next unexpected trend to pervade the style universe.
Urban Renewal Hawaiian Tie-Front Top, $49
From the tropical print to the tie-front, everything about this top says "summer 2018."

Herschel Chapter Carry-On Travel Kit, $25
A practical (and cute!) addition to any festival look.

Alice + Olivia Archer Cropped Cami, $165
This crop top would look great with your favorite pair of high-waisted pants—and even better with the printed pants in its matching set.

House of Harlow 1960 Mona Pant, $76
A bold printed pant might just be the coolest way to wear this trend.

Gorjana Palm Profile Hoops, $65
A fun spin on the classic hoop earring.

Tropical Maxi Dress, $58
The colors in this maxi dress are so damn pretty.

Stella McCartney Silk Crêpe de Chine Pants, $206
These pants are equal parts comfy and cute.

Sol Angeles Jungle Crew Tee, $57
A unique approach to the tropical print trend? A washed-out tee.

Apres Beach Jumpsuit, $450
Can't you just imagine yourself walking along the sand in this breezy jumpsuit?

Tropical Classic Slip-On Sneaker, $40
If you're not into the muted color palette, don't fret. These stylish slip-ons come in punchier shades of jet black, hot pink, and bright aqua.

Palm Leaf One-Piece, $22
This one-piece has officially convinced me that I need a long-sleeve swimsuit.

Diane von Furstenberg High Neck Blouse, $107
Leave it to DVF to create the perfect tropical print blouse.

Floral Print Jumpsuit, $30
This jumpsuit's neutral olive color offers a subtler way to approach one of summer's boldest trends.

Embroidered Paradise Clutch, $55
The only clutch you need this summer is one with an embroidered parrot on it.

Orla Ruffle Maxi Skirt, $59
This maxi skirt would look just as great at the pool as it would at a bar on a night out.

Fashion Union Wrap Dress, $34
The only thing better than a tropical print dress during the summer? A tropical print wrap dress during the summer.

Whit Mary Top, $178
A truly elegant approach to the tropical print movement. (Plus, it's more than $100 off on Shopbop right now.)

Tropical Bird Jacquard Slip-Ons, $99
These printed mules will dress up any look you throw together.

A Peace Treaty Cayo Cover-Up, $88
It's bandeau season, y'all.

Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $33
Who can resist anything off-the-shoulder during the summer?

PatBO Mini Cover-Up Dress, $198
This mini is marketed as a cover-up, but it's cute enough to wear anywhere.

Zimmermann Maxi Dress, $550
Unsurprisingly, this Zimmermann piece is summer maxi dress goals.

Tropical Slip Dress, $29
I just love how rich this printed dress's color palette is.

Marissa Webb Ashten Print Top, $173
This strapless top is anything but kitschy.

Paradise Cove Dangle Earring, $22
These earrings offer a way to nod to the tropical trend without buying anything printed.

Tropical Print Matching Set, $16
I'm a sucker for a matching set—especially during the summer.

Tropical Print High-Slit Dress, $24
From its rich colors to its sexy cut, I'm pretty sure this dress would look amazing on anyone.

Tropical Print Dress, $65
The watercolor pink makes this dress even more vibrant than it already is.

One Clothing Tie-Front Culotte Jumpsuit, $33
Because everyone needs a culotte jumpsuit.

Tropical Twist Headband, $18
Stay on-trend while keeping the hair out of your face.

Honey Punch Tie-Front Top, $38
I can already imagine myself wearing this with wide-leg jeans.

Palm Leaf Maxi Dress, $38
Tropical prints don't have to mean color (if you don't want them to).

Tropical Leaf Cover-Up Skirt, $25
Summer is the perfect time to experiment with punchy colors like bubblegum pink and royal blue.

Tropical Print Tea Dress, $31
A midi dress that won't overheat you in the hot summer sun. (Thank god for cut-outs.)

Tropical Floral Off-the-Shoulder Top, $25
The ruffled sleeves add an extra level of fun to this already-fun top.

Cali Button-Down Mini Dress, $40
For the shopper who wants a vintage-looking tropical print dress, but can't find one in any thrift stores.

Oversized Tote in Tropical Pineapple Print, $40
A catch-all for the myriad things you're always carrying around.

