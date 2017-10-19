StyleCaster
Share

6 Etsy Decorating Trends That Will Elevate Your Space This Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

6 Etsy Decorating Trends That Will Elevate Your Space This Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Fall Decorating Ideas | Etsy Trends
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Amber Interior Design

With a chill creeping into the air and Halloween fast approaching, it’s a reminder that holiday hosting season is right around the corner, and if you’re like us, that means getting excited to have people over. If you haven’t already found an excuse to buy some new candles or a cozy throw, now’s the perfect time to zhoozh up your space a little.

MORE: 26 Gorgeous Dresses to Wear to a Winter Wedding

Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson gave us the scoop about the decorating trends everyone’s into right now—and trust, once you’re done clicking through this slideshow, you’ll be psyched to trick out your home with stained glass, stylized seating, and other artisan finds and DIY projects.

MORE: How to Decorate According to Zodiac Sign

From hosting family from out-of-state to inviting friends over for wine, these seasonal home decor trends will impress anyone walking in your door—and that includes you. Get the latest and greatest decorating trends from Etsy, straight ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Fall Home Decor Trends: Old-School Glassware
Old-School Glassware

Lark and Lola

Fall Home Decor Trends: Pyrex Primary Colo Mixing Bowls
Old-School Glassware

Pyrex Primary Colo Mixing Bowls, $128; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Fabulous Vintage Pyrex Daisy Pattern
Old-School Glassware

Fabulous Vintage Pyrex Daisy Pattern, $13; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Statement Wallpaper
Statement Wallpaper

Little Green Notebook

Fall Home Decor Trends: Wallpaper in Brella's Pattern
Statement Wallpaper

Wallpaper in Brella's Pattern, $115; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Floral Botanical Wallpaper
Statement Wallpaper

Floral Botanical Wallpaper, $74; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Stained Glass
Stained Glass

ERBuzz

Fall Home Decor Trends: Aura Amethyst Crystal Cluster
Stained Glass

Aura Amethyst Crystal Cluster, $89; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Stained Glass Cactus
Stained Glass

Stained Glass Cactus, $15; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Asymmetrical Wreaths
Asymmetrical Wreaths

Making Joy and Pretty Things

Fall Home Decor Trends: Cashmere Fall Wreath
Asymmetrical Wreaths

Cashmere Fall Wreath, $90; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Fall Wreath
Asymmetrical Wreaths

Fall Wreath, $80; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Stylized Seating
Stylized Seating

Urban Outfitters

Fall Home Decor Trends: Chunky Merino Wool Grey Knitted Bean Bag
Stylized Seating

Chunky Merino Wool Grey Knitted Bean Bag, $172; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Extra Wide Patio Chair
Stylized Seating

Extra Wide Patio Chair, $200; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever

The Grace House Interiors

Fall Home Decor Trends: Industrial Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table
Cabin Fever

Industrial Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table, $375; at Etsy

Fall Home Decor Trends: Industrial Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table
Cabin Fever

Wood Lamp, $15; at Etsy

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Day-to-Night Dresses You Can Basically Wear Anywhere

20 Day-to-Night Dresses You Can Basically Wear Anywhere
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Old-School Glassware
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Pyrex Primary Colo Mixing Bowls
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Fabulous Vintage Pyrex Daisy Pattern
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Statement Wallpaper
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Wallpaper in Brella's Pattern
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Floral Botanical Wallpaper
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Stained Glass
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Aura Amethyst Crystal Cluster
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Stained Glass Cactus
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Asymmetrical Wreaths
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Cashmere Fall Wreath
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Fall Wreath
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Stylized Seating
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Chunky Merino Wool Grey Knitted Bean Bag
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Extra Wide Patio Chair
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Cabin Fever
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Industrial Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table
  • Fall Home Decor Trends: Industrial Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share