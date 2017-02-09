All the Chic Essentials You Need When Traveling Abroad

So you saved all your money to book a vacation, decided on a place to go, and now it’s finally here. We’re guessing you couldn’t be more excited to create your itinerary, figure out the best places to Instagram, grab your passport, and—ugh—pack. But if you’ve never been abroad, there’s probably a million things you’re bound to forget to bring with you.

Because there’s nothing worse than being in a foreign place without something you need—or, uh, think you need—we rounded up 10 travel necessities to scoop up before you board the plane. You don’t want to forget these.