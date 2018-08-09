27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It’s Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes

I’m never motivated to go out in the winter. It’s freezing out, the ground is slippery and I’d rather sip wine under a blanket inside than throw on a ton of layers I’ll inevitably have to take off once I reach my bar or club of choice.

Summer, though. Summer is another story.

When it’s hot out, I’m rarely in my apartment. Margaritas after work, sangria on Fridays, beer and oysters all weekend long—when the weather’s nice, it’s hard to justify spending any time inside. Plus, I’m way happier walking around New York City when there’s no sidewalk ice I need to watch out for. (That shit is treacherous.)

The only issue: Sometimes it gets too hot. You dance your ass off at a humid bar some Saturday night, walk outside to get some fresh air—only to be greeted by even more humidity. It’s not a good feeling. And sometimes things get so desperate it seems like the only solution is to walk around naked.

Obviously, we can’t do that. But fashion has delivered a way for us to take advantage of the perks of being naked without forcing us to actually be nude: transparent tops.

Sheer tops offer the best of both worlds: They’re so lightweight you’ll feel like you’re in your birthday suit, but they still count as actual clothing—meaning they’re more socially acceptable to wear around than, well, your birthday suit.

Not to mention, transparent tops come in all kinds of styles and colors (some of which are more naked than others). They’re breathable, comfy and edgy all at once—plus, they’re sexy enough to wear out on the weekend.

Sold? Great. Flip through the slideshow below to find your sheer soulmate, because summer might be nearing a close, but it’s still hot AF outside.