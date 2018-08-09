StyleCaster
Share

27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It’s Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes

What's hot
StyleCaster

27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It’s Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes

Lindsey Lanquist
by
2 Shares
27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It’s Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
27 Start slideshow
Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.

I’m never motivated to go out in the winter. It’s freezing out, the ground is slippery and I’d rather sip wine under a blanket inside than throw on a ton of layers I’ll inevitably have to take off once I reach my bar or club of choice.

Summer, though. Summer is another story.

When it’s hot out, I’m rarely in my apartment. Margaritas after work, sangria on Fridays, beer and oysters all weekend long—when the weather’s nice, it’s hard to justify spending any time inside. Plus, I’m way happier walking around New York City when there’s no sidewalk ice I need to watch out for. (That shit is treacherous.)

MORE: Your Everything Guide to Bodysuit Shopping (for Any Body Type)

The only issue: Sometimes it gets too hot. You dance your ass off at a humid bar some Saturday night, walk outside to get some fresh air—only to be greeted by even more humidity. It’s not a good feeling. And sometimes things get so desperate it seems like the only solution is to walk around naked.

Obviously, we can’t do that. But fashion has delivered a way for us to take advantage of the perks of being naked without forcing us to actually be nude: transparent tops.

Sheer tops offer the best of both worlds: They’re so lightweight you’ll feel like you’re in your birthday suit, but they still count as actual clothing—meaning they’re more socially acceptable to wear around than, well, your birthday suit.

MORE: We Want Every Single Part of Bella Hadid’s Latest Going-Out Outfit

Not to mention, transparent tops come in all kinds of styles and colors (some of which are more naked than others). They’re breathable, comfy and edgy all at once—plus, they’re sexy enough to wear out on the weekend.

Sold? Great. Flip through the slideshow below to find your sheer soulmate, because summer might be nearing a close, but it’s still hot AF outside.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 27
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Mesh Embellished Blouse

A not-so-basic embellished mesh top.

Mesh embellished blouse, $80 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Katharine Kidd Delphine Top

Almost work-appropriate.

Katharine Kidd Delphine top, $375 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Broderie Tassel Top

Throw this top over your favorite jeans for a statement-making look in a pinch.

Broderie tassel top, $95 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Amanda Uprichard Malin Top

Easy to dress up or down as you see fit.

Amanda Uprichard Malin top, $207 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Rare London Mesh Panel Bodysuit

A transparent take on the mock-neck bodysuit.

Rare London mesh panel bodysuit, $32 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Lace Open-Shoulder Top

An off-the-shoulder, high-neck, lace cami tribrid. (Triple hybrid—keep up.)

Lace open-shoulder top, $16 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Free People Sweet Sunny Day Tunic

Yup, even tunics have gotten the transparent treatment.

Free People Sweet Sunny Day tunic, $84 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Only Hearts Coucou Lola Crop Tee

In case the mesh fabric doesn't keep you cool enough, maybe the cropped cut will.

Only Hearts Coucou Lola crop tee, $41 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
ASOS Design Embellished Bodysuit

Embellished in all the right places.

ASOS Design embellished bodysuit, $56 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Majorelle Sawyer Top

For days when it's so hot you just want to wear a bralette.

Majorelle Sawyer top, $88 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Print Lace Stud Trim Top

Lace and studs and teeny-tiny floral prints—oh my!

Print lace stud trim top, $70 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Julianna Bass Lucille Top

Somehow, this top looks even cooler from the back.

Julianna Bass Lucille top, $550 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Floral Lace Bodysuit

A bodysuit that's as breathable as they come.

Floral lace bodysuit, $9 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
For Love & Lemons Elsa Bracelet Sleeve Bodysuit

Transparent doesn't have to mean skimpy.

For Love & Lemons Elsa bracelet sleeve bodysuit, $52 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Amanda Uprichard Smith Top

A dreamy way to embrace the puffy sleeve trend.

Amanda Uprichard Smith top, $180 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
No. 21 Sheer Lace Top

A dressier approach to the whole transparent top thing.

No. 21 sheer lace top, $80 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Organza Long Line Shirt

Because sheer and statement-making don't have to be mutually exclusive.

Organza long line shirt, $160 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Nora Metallic Knit Crop Top

Even knits are transparent these days.

Nora metallic knit crop top, $42 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
ASOS Design Lace Victoriana Blouse

Pretty sure you could get away with wearing this one without a bra.

ASOS Design lace Victoriana blouse, $48 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Pleated Shimmer Off-the-Shoulder Top

Off-the-shoulder, shimmery and transparent? Talk about a 2018 triple threat.

Pleated shimmer off-the-shoulder top, $5 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Only Hearts Short Sleeve Wrap

Nothing says summer like a lightweight wrap top.

Only Hearts short sleeve wrap, $55 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Boohoo Plunge Lace Bodysuit

I'm convinced you could pair this black lace bodysuit with any bottom and still look going-out-ready. (I mean, she's wearing white jeans and still looks club-worthy.)

Boohoo plunge lace bodysuit, $29 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Sheer Floral Mesh Twofer Top

Because floral mesh shirts are a transparent top classic.

Sheer floral mesh Twofer top, $25 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Laser Cut Blouson

A transparent top you could actually wear to the office.

Laser cut blouson, $90 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
I'll See to It Floral Bodysuit

Barely there in the best way possible.

I'll See to It Floral bodysuit, $25 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Mesh Boyfriend-Sleeve Top

Perfect for anyone who wants to keep it cute, comfy and casual.

Mesh boyfriend-sleeve top, $30 at BCBGeneration

Photo: BCBGeneration.
STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Loyd/Ford Lace Crop Top

A dressier transparent top for all your hot-weather-fancy-event needs.

Loyd/Ford lace crop top, $126 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Under-$20 Products for Head-to-Toe Hydration

20 Under-$20 Products for Head-to-Toe Hydration
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
  • STYLECASTER | 27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It's Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share