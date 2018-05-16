24 Ways to Make a See-Through Bag Look Chic, Not Cheesy

Think of the transparent handbag trend as the excuse you’ve been looking for to finally clean out the bottomless pit that is your purse. Unlike regular bags that typically conceal a pile of receipts, pens, hair elastics, and other paraphernalia, clear PVC purses encourage you to edit down the number of items you carry around all day—good for your back, your sanity, and your look.

Putting the contents of your bag on full display can be scary at first, so if you’re not sure what to pack in a trendy transparent bag, look to street style stars for fresh ideas. Bloggers, editors, and celebs alike are all using sheer handbags to show off stylish phone cases, sleek wallets, quirky keychains, and must-have beauty products.

Whether you opt for a dainty clutch or an oversized tote, take these ladies’ cues when it comes to styling—then shop our favorite see-through carryalls ahead.