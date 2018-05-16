StyleCaster
24 Ways to Make a See-Through Bag Look Chic, Not Cheesy

24 Ways to Make a See-Through Bag Look Chic, Not Cheesy

Rebecca Carhart
24 Ways to Make a See-Through Bag Look Chic, Not Cheesy
Photo: Getty Images

Think of the transparent handbag trend as the excuse you’ve been looking for to finally clean out the bottomless pit that is your purse. Unlike regular bags that typically conceal a pile of receipts, pens, hair elastics, and other paraphernalia, clear PVC purses encourage you to edit down the number of items you carry around all day—good for your back, your sanity, and your look.

Putting the contents of your bag on full display can be scary at first, so if you’re not sure what to pack in a trendy transparent bag, look to street style stars for fresh ideas. Bloggers, editors, and celebs alike are all using sheer handbags to show off stylish phone cases, sleek wallets, quirky keychains, and must-have beauty products.

Whether you opt for a dainty clutch or an oversized tote, take these ladies’ cues when it comes to styling—then shop our favorite see-through carryalls ahead.

1 of 24
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Transparency is Key
Transparency is Key
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Show Off The Contents
Show Off The Contents
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Colorful Trim
Colorful Trim
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Sleek and Polished
Sleek and Polished
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Sporty Spice
Sporty Spice
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Trendy Silhouette
Trendy Silhouette
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | See-Through Tote
See-Through Tote
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | On Full Display
On Full Display
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Small But Stylish
Small But Stylish
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Let Me See Inside
Let Me See Inside
Photo: Getty
Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | All Eyes On You | Anya Hindmarch Bag
All Eyes On You

Anya Hindmarch bag, $625 at Net-a-Porter

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Springtime Straw Bag | Zara Tote Bag
Springtime Straw Bag

Tote Bag, $49.90 at Zara

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Oversized Tote | Marine Serre Bag
Oversized Tote

Marine Serre Bag, $262 at Matches Fashion

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Dainty Clutch | Marzook Clutch
Dainty Clutch

Marzook Clutch, $1,115 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Two For One | DSquared Bag
Two For One

DSquared Bag, $245 at Farfetch

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Versatile Option | Eastpak Belt Bag
Versatile Option

Eastpak Belt Bag, $45 at Urban Outfitters

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Chic Carryall | Urban Outfitters Tote
Chic Carryall

Shopper Tote, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Perfect Purse | GiGi New York Hobo Bag
Perfect Purse

Virginia Hobo Bag, $150 at GiGi New York

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Love is All You Need | Olivia Miller Bag
Love Is All You Need

Olivia Miller Bag, $35 at JCPenney 

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Sleek and Modern | Staud Bag
Sleek and Modern

Staud Bag, $210 at Bergdorf Goodman

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Handy Accessory | Ouai Mini Purse
Handy Accessory

Mini Purse, $15 at Ouai

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Cool Colorblock | Chanel Flap Bag
Cool Colorblock

Flap Bag, $3,000 at Chanel

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | Studded Affair | Steve Madden Bag
Studded Affair

BMoto Bag, $48 at Steve Madden

Stylecaster | 24 Insanely Stylish Reasons To Buy a See-Through Bag | All In The Details | Majorelle Bag
All In The Details

Majorelle Bag, $89 at W Concept

