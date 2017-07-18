Fashion is cyclical, as we know. But I didn’t know that back in middle and high school–and now I wish I had. Because then I could have avoided the tragic loss of my varied collection of track suits and tearaway pants that I’d acquired through several years of basketball and track and field. Back then, I turned my nose up at the bright marigold tearaway pants I had to wear with my coordinating Kappa shoes (remember those?!?) and I’d never have imagined that one day I would elect to wear almost an identical pair with heels, for God’s sake.

But here we are and you know what? I’m not too mad about it. Ahead, see 11 pairs of track pants to shop now that will take your athleisure game to a whole new level.